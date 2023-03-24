Arctic grayling at Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge are struggling. Biologists are considering ways to help them

There’s a hole in the ice on Upper Red Rock Lake.
It’s man made, but it wasn’t cut or drilled. In the quiet of the remote and frozen Centennial Valley — accessible only by snowmobile in the winter — generators and air compressors have been powering underwater devices called diffusers. The machines move warmer water from the bottom of the lake to the top, which melts the ice.
The opening has been there since mid-January. It stayed open through punishing cold snaps, even when temperatures dropped well below zero. That’s encouraging news for Mike Bryant, the manager of Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.
“There’s a good size area of open water,” Bryant said. “You can see the bubbles coming to the surface if you’re out there. They’re still doing their job.”
It’s a high stakes science experiment that’s testing an option for helping one of the refuge’s original residents: Arctic grayling.
Grayling, a colorful member of the trout family with a sail-like dorsal fin, were once abundant in southwest Montana. Now there are only a few native populations left, including the one in the Centennial Valley, a vast open space flanked by tall peaks along the Montana-Idaho border.
Upper Red Rock Lake is considered the heart of the population, and for years, the number of adult fish in the lake bounced between 1,000 to 2,000, a level biologists consider healthy.
But the population cratered in 2016, and hasn’t bounced back. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks estimated there were 73 adults in the lake’s population in 2022.
The fish spawn in streams in the spring and move around in the summer to then settle in the shallow lake for the winter, which is where biologists say the problem is. Ice and snow cover, the lake’s shallow depth and decomposing vegetation combine to limit the amount of dissolved oxygen available for the fish. Without enough oxygen, part or all of the lake becomes unlivable, and fish die.
Now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for ways to boost oxygen levels in the lake during the winter. Last month, the agencies released an environmental analysis of ways to fix the problem, including using the diffusers. An opening in the ice allows oxygen to be transferred from the air into the water, and devices in the lake are measuring whether it’s working. Officials are also considering physical changes to a major tributary and piping water into the lake from a nearby pond.
Most of the refuge is federally protected wilderness, and each option involves some level of human tinkering with a relatively untouched place. But supporters of the work see grayling as a crucial part of what makes the place wild. They also see conserving the fish in the Centennial as an important front in the battle to keep Montana’s native grayling around at all.
Glacial relict
Arctic grayling are found in the northernmost parts of the world. Thriving populations are found in places like Alaska and Canada. In the Lower 48, they were historically found in just two states: Michigan and Montana.
In Montana, the fish were historically found in streams throughout the upper Missouri River basin — the Sun, the Smith, the Gallatin, the Madison.
Over time, however, overfishing, habitat problems and competition for food from other fish led to a major decline in grayling numbers.
The Michigan population went fully extinct in the 1930s. In Montana, their numbers dwindled to the point of rarity.
The fish can be found in a number of lakes where they were stocked, but truly native populations of the glacial relict now hang on only in the Big Hole and Centennial valleys.
“They’re the remnants of the natural, wild grayling that disappeared over the last 100 years,” said Pat Byorth, a former FWP biologist who now works for Trout Unlimited.
Environmental groups have sought Endangered Species Act protections for the fish several times over the past few decades. The efforts have focused more on the Big Hole River grayling, which is the last remaining river-dwelling population in the Lower 48, but federal officials consider the fish in the Centennial Valley part of the same group — the Upper Missouri River distinct population segment. A listing decision would affect both populations.
The Fish and Wildlife Service found twice in the last decade that that Upper Missouri grayling don’t warrant protections under the law, most recently in 2020. The agency argues that its conservation work is benefitting the fish and will keep them from going extinct.
In January, the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte resident Pat Munday sued the agency in federal court, arguing that the fish are threatened by climate change and that the Fish and Wildlife Service is relying too much on voluntary conservation agreements to ensure the fish survive. Their lawsuit asks the court to vacate the agency’s 2020 finding that the fish didn’t need federal protections.
Munday said in an interview that federal protections are the best way to ensure grayling get the help they need. He said it could lead to water conservation and stream restoration that would “make up for the damage done for growing hay, irrigation withdrawals and overgrazing.”
The lawsuit focuses mostly on the Big Hole population, but it was flagged as part of the need to preserve the Centennial Valley grayling in the Fish and Wildlife Service’s environmental analysis. The document mentions a letter of intent to sue that the groups filed last fall as one of the reasons they need to look at boosting oxygen in Upper Red Rock Lake. The document says that because so few populations of native grayling remain in the state, “all actions necessary to conserve the (Centennial Valley) population must be taken.”
Population crash
Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge spans some 52,000 acres in the Centennial Valley, including upper and lower Red Rock Lake. It’s best known as a preserve for waterfowl, particularly trumpeter swans. It also contains the uppermost headwaters of the Missouri River.
The grayling that live there are almost a sideshow, but an important one. More than 100 years ago, grayling eggs from the area were used in government efforts to stock the fish elsewhere.
“It was the primary source of the original grayling propagation program beginning in the 1890s,” said Ryan Kreiner, a native fish biologist for FWP.
Like everywhere else in Montana, however, the population declined over time. Today, FWP’s goal for Upper Red Rock Lake is 1,000 spawning adult fish — those older than three years old.
In the run-up to the crash, the population was doing well. In 2012, FWP counted more than 2,500 fish in the spawning population. It fluctuated some, but stayed above 1,000 until 2016, when biologists saw a five-fold decline in the population — going from about 1,100 to a little more than 200.
Matt Jaeger, regional native fish program manager for FWP, said biologists were already testing some theories about what drove the population’s success or failure. They looked at the fish’s ability to access spawning areas and competition with non-native fish for food, and they tried helping the fish deal with both problems.
That work didn’t make a big difference, so they concluded winter conditions in Upper Red Rock Lake were the real culprit.
Ice and snow cover in the winter prevents two natural ways the lake can replenish its oxygen supply — sunlight reaching underwater vegetation and direct contact between water and air. That means after the lake is covered, there’s a finite amount of oxygen available.
“You’re just running through the oxygen that’s in that volume of water,” Jaeger said.
This isn’t a problem in most lakes, because they’re deep enough to store plenty of oxygen for their fish. The problem with Upper Red Rock Lake is that it’s shallow, about 6 feet deep or less in most places, and in many places much shallower.
Kreiner and Jaeger tracked the amount of habitat available for the fish in the winter based on a minimum level of dissolved oxygen. In some years, they saw an abundance of habitat for the fish. In others, they saw none.
Once they were certain they’d found the problem, the focus turned to finding the right solution. Now officials are weighing all the options in the environmental analysis released last month, and considering which ones are most feasible long-term — maybe for 20 years — and which will have the least impact on the landscape.
Part of the wild
About 32,000 acres of the refuge is federal wilderness, including the entirety of the upper lake. That limits human development there, and it forces officials to consider whether the work to save grayling mars the wilderness quality.
Grayling are considered a key part of that ecosystem, though. The legislation that created both the refuge and the wilderness designation mentioned grayling, so preserving them is a part of preserving the wilderness.
“That’s one of the tricky things about this,” Jaeger said. “One of the wilderness qualities that’s out there is that there’s Arctic grayling as part of this wilderness.”
It presents the officials trying to save these fish with a question: How much human manipulation is too much?
With the diffusers, it’s a question about electricity. Propane generators have kept them going this winter, but long-term use would require burying an electrical line along 3 miles of road from the town of Lakeview to a campground on the shore of the lake — conveniently just outside the wilderness boundary.
Two of the options involve making changes Elk Springs Creek, one of the major tributaries to Upper Red Rock Lake. One calls for diverting the flow of the creek toward the deepest part of the lake to bring more oxygenated water there. Another calls for dredging near the mouth of the creek — digging up sediment from the bottom to make the inlet deeper.
David Brooks, executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said the dredge cut would likely fill back in with sediment over time, meaning the work would have to be done repeatedly.
“That one is a lot of doing,” Brooks said, adding that the analysis showed it would have substantial impacts to the area’s wilderness character. “We want to avoid those kind of impacts.”
There’s one option that’s viewed as the least impactful to wilderness — no electricity, no digging up the bottom of the lake, low maintenance. It would involve a gravity-powered pipeline moving water from nearby Shambow Pond into the deepest part of Upper Red Rock Lake. The idea hasn’t been tested, but it’s worked in high mountain lakes in other states.
Brooks said that’s one of the more efficient options. Maintenance-wise, officials will just need to make sure the pipeline is open at the right times of the year and that the water keeps flowing.
“In a harsh environment like that, that makes some sense to me in terms of low operational maintenance and cost,” he said.
It’s also the option Pat Munday likes best. Because of the wilderness designation, Munday said the government really shouldn’t do anything, but he sees the option of piping water in from the pond as the least bad option.
Really, though, he has the same goal as everyone else: ensuring this fish doesn’t blink out.
“The sad part is these fish had survived there on their own just fine for thousands of years,” Munday said. “And if it weren’t for all these other kind of human-caused, anthropocentric population pressures on them, we wouldn’t be in this position.”
