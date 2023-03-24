 Skip to main content
Arctic grayling at Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge are struggling. Biologists are considering ways to help them

IMG_3523.JPG
USFWS Deputy Refuge Manager Cortez Rohr augers a hole in 22” thick ice on Upper Red Rock Lake.

 Cortez Rohr/USFWS

IMG_3575.JPG
Joint efforts by MT FWP and the USFWS to oxygenate water for Arctic grayling can be seen as a polynya — a hole in the ice — on Upper Red Rock Lake.

There’s a hole in the ice on Upper Red Rock Lake.

It’s man made, but it wasn’t cut or drilled. In the quiet of the remote and frozen Centennial Valley — accessible only by snowmobile in the winter — generators and air compressors have been powering underwater devices called diffusers. The machines move warmer water from the bottom of the lake to the top, which melts the ice.


The opening has been there since mid-January. It stayed open through punishing cold snaps, even when temperatures dropped well below zero. That’s encouraging news for Mike Bryant, the manager of Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

kreiner grayling 2.jpeg
An Arctic grayling fins in the water. 
grayling-.jpeg
Colorful dots are seen on the fin of an Arctic grayling. 
kreiner grayling.jpeg

Arctic grayling are known for their sail-like dorsal fins. 
grayling held up.jpeg
An Arctic grayling is held for a photo.
IMG_3316.JPG
Elk Springs Creek remains largely ice-free for most of its journey into Upper Red Rock Lake due to its spring source being warmer than outside air temperature. This air-water interface provides critical oxygenated water into the lake.
IMG_3459.JPG
USFWS Zone Wildlife Biologist Jeff Warren deploys a probe to measure dissolved oxygen through an augered hole in the ice on Upper Red Rock Lake.

Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

