The snow and cold southwestern Montana needed all winter showed up in April, boosting snowpack levels and delaying the beginning of spring runoff.
While the precipitation helped, the question now is whether it was too little, too late.
Snowpack percentages improved significantly in the Jefferson, Madison, Gallatin and Upper Yellowstone river basins, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. All three basins showed snowpack percentages at or above 90% of normal for May 1. On April 1, all four were below 80%.
But percentages don’t tell the whole story. The actual amount of snow in many areas of the state never reached normal peak levels, and the window for that to happen is all but closed.
The focus now turns to how quickly all that snow turns into water and runs into rivers. The longer it stays put, the better.
And helping it stay put means shorts and sandals weather needs to wait a little bit to show up.
“The best case scenario is continued cool weather and more precipitation, specifically in places that didn’t reach their snowpack peaks,” said Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the NRCS Snow Survey.
April’s cooler weather helped keep snow in the mountains. That made the report’s streamflow forecasts for May through July look somewhat more rosy, though below average flows are still predicted on many rivers.
The forecasts look particularly rough for the Shields River. The report gives the stream a roughly 10% chance of reaching normal flows in the next few months, and a 50% chance of having flows at less than 60% of normal.
Larson said the stream is driven significantly by snowpack in the Bridger Range, where at least one site recorded its lowest peak snow level in two decades.
“The snowpack in the Bridgers was lacking to say the least this year,” Larson said.
Northwestern Montana is the only corner of the state not experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of Madison County remains under extreme drought, as do the southern portions of Gallatin and Park counties. The northern portion of Gallatin County is seeing severe drought conditions.
