Montana officials are ordering a full fishing closure on another segment of the Big Hole River beginning Tuesday because of low stream flows.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release Monday that the closure would extend from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site upstream to the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site.
The move comes after flows at a stream gauge near Glen dropped below 190 cubic feet per second late last week. That meets criteria for a full fishing closure as outlined in the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Management Plan, according to FWP.
It replaces an evening fishing closure that was ordered July 29.
That section abuts another portion of the Big Hole that has been fully closed to fishing since last week — the portion from Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site downstream to the river’s confluence with the Beaverhead, near Twin Bridges. Part of the upper portion of the river is also fully closed to fishing — from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River.
The entire Jefferson River is also fully closed to fishing.
Evening fishing restrictions remain in place on several river sections in southwest Montana. Those restrictions apply between the hours of 2 p.m. and midnight, and are in effect on another section of the Big Hole and on parts of the Madison, Gallatin and East Gallatin rivers. A full list of closures and restrictions is available at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.
The closures are meant to protect fish from angling pressure as river conditions deteriorate. When water temperatures are high and flows are low, fish become more susceptible to disease and death, according to FWP. Adding in the stress of being caught and released increases the risk.
In general, the restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.
