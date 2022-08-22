Let the news come to you

Montana officials are ordering a full fishing closure on another segment of the Big Hole River beginning Tuesday because of low stream flows.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release Monday that the closure would extend from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site upstream to the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site.

The move comes after flows at a stream gauge near Glen dropped below 190 cubic feet per second late last week. That meets criteria for a full fishing closure as outlined in the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Management Plan, according to FWP.

