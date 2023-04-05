Let the news come to you

This winter marked one of the deadliest on record for Yellowstone bison as the decades-long debate on how to best manage the animal rages on.

During the coldest months of the year, tribal and state hunters stake out Yellowstone National Park boundaries, waiting for bison to cross a barrier they can’t see. Most of the hunt occurs outside the park near Gardiner at Beattie Gulch, where the bison naturally funnel as they leave the park in search of food.

This season, the hunt left 1,139 bison dead. Park employees removed 374 animals from the population as well. Eighty-eight were sent to slaughter, four died in captivity and 282 entered in the burgeoning bison conservation transfer program, which returns brucellosis-free bison to tribes around the country.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

