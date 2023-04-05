During the coldest months of the year, tribal and state hunters stake out Yellowstone National Park boundaries, waiting for bison to cross a barrier they can’t see. Most of the hunt occurs outside the park near Gardiner at Beattie Gulch, where the bison naturally funnel as they leave the park in search of food.
This season, the hunt left 1,139 bison dead. Park employees removed 374 animals from the population as well. Eighty-eight were sent to slaughter, four died in captivity and 282 entered in the burgeoning bison conservation transfer program, which returns brucellosis-free bison to tribes around the country.
Another 805 bison are being held in a capture facility to protect them from the hunt.
The losses are close to a quarter of the park bison population, which hovers around 6,000. It was also higher than the 720 to 840 range a majority of stakeholders agreed to in a November meeting to set the cull target.
Now, there are renewed calls for change from groups who oppose the mass slaughter. They say the Yellowstone herd needs to stay above 3,000 animals to maintain its genetic diversity.
The Interagency Bison Management Plan was created in 2000 to keep the park’s bison population from growing too fast. Each year, the park, state agencies and tribal organizations debate the number of animals to cull.
Still, what’s decided in that meeting sometimes doesn’t happen. In 2021 and 2022, targets set weren’t met because fewer bison left the park. But this winter, heavy snow drove more bison to migrate — increasing the number of animals that die.
“It’s not a hunt. It’s a bloodbath,” said Mike Mease, co-founder of the nonprofit Buffalo Field Campaign. “What other animal in the world would you kill close to a third of the population to manage it?”
Management is driven largely by livestock industry fears that the animal will spread brucellosis to domestic cattle.
There have been no recorded instances of Yellowstone bison spreading brucellosis to cattle, but elk have historically spread the disease.
The livestock industry fears free-roaming bison would cost Montana its brucellosis class free status. That would force ranchers to test for the disease before exporting any cattle, which could cost the industry millions.
Groups like Buffalo Field Campaign want to see free-roaming bison outside park boundaries. Meanwhile, the Montana Department of Livestock pushes for management to keep the Yellowstone bison herd population stable or declining.
The conflicting interests have come to a head at meetings to decide the cull number each year.
Since management has shifted from only slaughter shipments to include tribal and state hunting, it’s been difficult to agree on a number, groups say.
“As long as we have the livestock industry demanding, there can never be a migration, there can never be free-roaming buffalo anywhere near the state of Montana — we’re going to run into these problems year after year,” Mease said.
This year’s bison migration out of Yellowstone was significantly larger than the previous few years, said Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
That’s because of this winter’s heavy snowfall, Jacobsen said. Wildlife migrations are driven in search of food, so when animals have limited access to forage that’s covered in snow, they migrate elsewhere.
Years with severe weather conditions typically lead to greater numbers of slain bison because there are more animals migrating out of the park to hunt, Jacobsen said.
FWP distributes roughly 85 bison tags to state hunters each year. But in extraordinary years like this one, the agency will distribute 20 more tags because of the higher volume of animals.
This year marked the first time FWP distributed 20 additional tags in a decade, Jacobsen said.
Eight tribes also have treaty rights that allow hunting of Yellowstone bison, and in the past few years, a program to transfer brucellosis-free bison back to tribes has gained traction. This year marked the largest transfer of bison to tribes to date.
That transfer program is the first step to changing how Yellowstone manages its bison. The park doesn’t want the slaughter of hundreds of animals annually to be a permanent solution, Scott Christensen, the executive director for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said in February.
There are also efforts to list the Yellowstone bison as an endangered species, which would ensure a cull target is set — and enforced — each year, said Tom Woodbury, spokesperson for the Buffalo Field Campaign.
The Yellowstone herd is special because they’re descendants of the sole 23 animals who survived the mass slaughter of over 30 million bison that used to roam the landscape, Woodbury said. Protecting their genetics is important for rebuilding other wild bison herds around the country, he said.
“Just being listed as an endangered species is an acknowledgement of the inherent value of bison and that they are wildlife,” Woodbury said. “Right now, they are essentially being managed as domestic livestock.”
