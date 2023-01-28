Let the news come to you

As inch after inch of snow fell on the Bridger Mountains, Doug Hartnett started to worry the accumulation might prevent the organizers from pulling off the second annual “Ski for Soren” Nordic race.

The snowstorm had hit the Bozeman-area hard on Friday.

But the groomers at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center didn’t let that happen. They worked all night long. By the time race day rolled around on Saturday morning, the parking lot was plowed and the tracks were prepared.


Ski for Soren
Skiers set off on a 15K race during the Ski for Soren race series at Crosscut on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ski for Soren
Mary O'Rourke prepares to begin a 10K race during the Ski for Soren race series on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The race, in its second year, is held in honor of O'Rourke's late son, Soren Hartnett, a young and accomplished athlete who died in 2020 after a sudden cardiac arrest.
Ski for Soren
Skiers competing in a 15K race ski through an aspen grove during the Ski for Soren race at Crosscut on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ski for Soren
Michael Kneeland finishes a sit-ski race during the Ski for Soren race series at Crosscut on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

