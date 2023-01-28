As inch after inch of snow fell on the Bridger Mountains, Doug Hartnett started to worry the accumulation might prevent the organizers from pulling off the second annual “Ski for Soren” Nordic race.
The snowstorm had hit the Bozeman-area hard on Friday.
But the groomers at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center didn’t let that happen. They worked all night long. By the time race day rolled around on Saturday morning, the parking lot was plowed and the tracks were prepared.
Then there was the Bridger Bowl traffic. The ski area reported that 10 inches of fresh snow had fallen overnight. It drew powder seekers from across the Gallatin Valley.
A crawling line of cars extended down Bridger Canyon Road and past its intersection with Kelly Canyon Road, by 10 a.m.
Still, 60 people volunteered and 417 people registered for Saturday’s “Ski for Soren” Nordic Freestyle Race and Fun Ski at Crosscut. The numbers exceeded those at last year’s race series, which turned out to be Bozeman’s largest cross-country ski event on record, according to Hartnett.
“It’s one of the biggest days at Bridger, with people taking two-and-a-half to three hours to get here. … It’s cold today, which actually makes things a little bit slower,” he said. “But I just think no one cares. They just were like, ‘we’re going to wait two hours in traffic and be there for this event and be together.’”
As the morning wore on into early afternoon, cross-country skiers set out on 15-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer races, as well as a Sit Ski race and an untimed Fun Ski. Mary O’Rourke, mom of Soren Hartnett, was among them.
“(Soren) was a really good kid. He was honest, he worked hard, but he was also really funny. He was a good friend to other kids, and he was goofy too,” she said. “It would be snowing, and he’d get so excited, he’d rip his shirt off and run out in the backyard and do push-ups in the snow. … Every time it snowed, he was just ecstatic. He loved winter.”
Unbeknownst to O’Rourke or his dad Doug Hartnett, Soren suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. In July 2020, he suffered a cardiac arrest at the Montana State University track while he trained with his Bridger Ski Foundation Nordic ski team. He died three days later at age 16.
“Soren was an incredible kid — always really positive and a super hard worker. He was always the first one to show up to practice and the last one to leave, and just a really kind soul and friend to everyone,” said Andrew Morehouse, the BSF Nordic Program director and Soren’s former coach. “He epitomized hard work and positivity.”
When Soren died, his family received lots of support from friends, family and people in the Bozeman area. They wanted to direct it somewhere, so they set up the Soren Joseph Hartnett Legacy Scholarship Fund in his memory.
The fund, which is housed at the One Valley Community Foundation, provided 36 Bridger Ski Foundation Nordic and Crosscut Biathlon youth athletes with $39,000 in scholarship last year. It also supplied a $10,000 grant for youth athletes to attend a cross-country ski camp in Norway.
Some of the money was used to purchase eight automated external defibrillators, which were allocated to sports teams and local gyms. Raising it was made possible through last year’s first annual “Ski for Soren” race event at Crosscut, which netted the fund more than $17,000.
“The fees that we charge for the race really only cover the costs. Just in donations, we’ve raised about $25,000 so far,” Doug said on Saturday.
A big chunk of the money came from Bozeman Health. Crosscut, Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware, and individual donors also contributed to it.
Timmy Sullivan, the medical director for the “Ski for Soren” race event, said American Medical Response, Inc. donated four hours of a dedicated ambulance for the event because they believed strongly in its mission — to raise awareness around sudden cardiac death and the importance of having AEDs around.
While skiers cruised through the course, AMR staff members stood by to ensure they could care for people if a medical emergency were to occur.
“It’s a huge deal, and quite a compliment and a real statement,” Sullivan said.
Eric Love, the founder of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, deserves credit for helping to envision the “Ski for Soren” race, according to Hartnett. Tragically, Love died in a multi-vehicle wreck near Hardin on July 15, 2022. He was 60 years old.
“When I’m up here, I feel really connected to Eric as well,” Hartnett said. “The ‘Ski for Soren’ race would have had a hard time getting started without his help… I’m thinking about Eric today too.”
Ben Sites, who was Soren’s teammate and knew him since kindergarten, raced on Saturday to honor his best friend. He wore his ‘Ski for Soren’ hat. He likes to do that so people know what the race is all about.
“He was always there for you, and he was loyal. He wanted to hang out all the time and do stuff… We’d just go biking and talk about life,” Sites said. “He’s always been there for me.”
The race “is a good way to remember him, even though he’s not here anymore,” Sites said. “It’s crazy how much it’s grown and how many people are here to celebrate my best friend.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.