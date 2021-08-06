American Fork fire in Crazy Mountains at more than 17,500 acres By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A view of the American Fork fire on July 18. InciWeb Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A wildfire burning northeast of Wilsall grew by about 3,000 acres over Thursday, but firefighters kept it from spreading west toward structures in the Smith Creek drainage and Shields River corridor.The lightning-caused American Fork fire in the Crazy Mountains had burned through more than 17,500 acres by Friday morning — up from around 14,700 acres on Thursday. The fire was 10% contained and no structures had been lost.Troy Floyd, operations section chief for the management team on the fire, said in a video update that control lines were starting to fill in at the western end of the American Fork fire near Crandall Creek. Despite windy conditions, the fire did not move west toward ranches and structures from Thursday to Friday morning, he said.The footprint from the 2017 Blacktail fire has prevented the fire from spreading northeast, and control lines have limited its eastward progression. A mandatory evacuation order was still in effect for homes in the Smith Creek area and along portions of the Upper Shields River on Friday.Crews were creating fire breaks and building new fire lines on Friday. There were 122 people working on the fire.“Dugout Creek and Lodgepole Creek, east of Crandall Creek, are a concern today,” fire managers wrote in a news release. Further north in the Big Belt Mountains, high winds from a thunderstorm fanned the Woods Creek fire as it actively burned through the Gipsy and Birch Creek drainages overnight. Structures to the east of the fires were protected.“Firefighters worked really hard late into the night … ensuring that any of the flare-ups were contained,” Floyd said.More resources were arriving to help with the Woods Creek fire, according to Floyd. It was estimated at 2,671 acres, and there were 248 people working on it on Friday. It was 6% contained.Everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane to the north and Dry Gulch Road to the south was under a mandatory evacuation order. So were homes along Birch Creek Road and from Gipsy Creek to Big Birch Creek. Highway 284 remained open.“Ray Creek is on high alert,” officials wrote.Officials anticipated the Woods Creek fire would be active at its eastern edge around Atlantic Creek, Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gipsy Creek. Crews were working to protect structures and build line around Confederate Gulch and Duck Creek. They were also focused on protecting the Thompson Guard Station. 