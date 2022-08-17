A neon-green algal bloom has cropped up along the Gallatin River for the fifth year in a row, right as Montana officials work toward formally classifying the upper river’s middle segment as water-quality impaired.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said participants in the conservation group’s “Pollution Patrol” program first saw benthic, non-toxic algae appear along the main stem Gallatin River in early August.
Since then, the algae has persisted amid consistently hot, dry and sunny days. It has been spotted along the river’s main stem downstream of Big Sky, starting about a quarter mile north of the West Fork Gallatin River’s confluence.
The bloom is particularly prolific around Deer Creek’s confluence with the river, and it reaches as far downstream as Portal Creek, according to Alsentzer. The creek feeds into the Gallatin about five miles downstream of Big Sky.
“Five years of algal blooms on the Gallatin River are a clear sign that we need a durable solution for continued nutrient pollution problems plaguing our prized river,” he said in a news release. “Thankfully, we have the tools to prevent future blooms and restore the Gallatin’s waterway health.”
Many factors play a role in the growth of nuisance algae along rivers and streams, including high water temperatures, low stream flows and exposure to sunlight.
However, the unnatural accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus prime river systems for that growth. Municipal wastewater, fertilizers and stormwater and agricultural runoff are common sources of the excess nutrients that make their way into waterways.
“Nutrients are a natural part of watersheds found in all rivers, and are essential for any plant growth,” wrote Moira Davin, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, in an email. “Temperature, stream flow, shade, and stream side vegetation conditions can also play a major role in algae growth.”
A host of conservation groups — Upper Missouri Waterkeeper included — have pointed to land application of treated municipal wastewater in Big Sky and leaking septic systems in the Gallatin Canyon as primary sources of nutrient pollution in the Gallatin River.
If widespread algal blooms happen often enough, river systems that are dominated by mayflies, caddisflies and stoneflies can become more scud-based, and juvenile fish populations can decline.
Davin wrote that in the department’s most recent review of aquatic insect data, staff observed that “the community structure is shifting toward more algae tolerant species.”
“If this continues, the intensity and shifts of certain fly hatches could be noticeable. Smaller aquatic insect species may proliferate, and the diversity of insects could decline,” she wrote.
In addition, fish might grow bigger because they’ll have more bugs to eat, but only up to a certain point. Native fish species could suffer due to increased competition with rainbow and brown trout, as well as river aesthetics and recreation.
DEQ and the Gallatin River Task Force gathered nutrient and algae data on the river’s main stem earlier this month. So far, it appears to be similar to years past, but staff haven’t been able to analyze samples in a lab to verify that yet, according to Davin.
In response to a petition from Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, Montana Trout Unlimited, American Rivers, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Gallatin River Task Force, DEQ preliminarily classified the Gallatin River main stem as water-quality impaired earlier this summer.
The determination was based not on elevated nutrient levels in the water, but on excessive algal growth, since nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations weren’t exceeding the state’s official thresholds.
Members of the public can comment on DEQ’s draft waterbody assessment until Monday, and then the department will submit a formal impairment designation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Over the next few years, DEQ will study the relationship between nutrients, water temperature, stream channel shape, flow, shade, riparian conditions, and algae growth to determine what conditions should be targeted to control growth,” Davin wrote.
She added that the department will also monitor the river with its partners, where it will likely take time to identify sources and draft a “Total Maximum Daily Load” plan to reduce pollutants. The document would inform permitting decisions and guide Clean Water Act funding.
“Implementing TMDLs takes local initiative and local decisions,” Davin wrote. “Cumulative impacts from manmade alterations within a watershed can ultimately result in excess algae growth in our streams and lakes.”
Alsentzer said that regardless of whether or not nutrient levels are exceeding the state’s official criteria, it’s undisputed that the Gallatin River, left in its natural state, doesn’t experience neon-green algal blooms.
“Now is the time for anyone who values a clean and healthy Gallatin River to tell the Montana Department of Environmental Quality that they support a proposed river impairment listing which clearly identifies nutrient pollution as the key pollutant causing algal blooms and seasonally degrading the world-class Gallatin River,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.