A neon-green algal bloom has cropped up along the Gallatin River for the fifth year in a row, right as Montana officials work toward formally classifying the upper river’s middle segment as water-quality impaired.

Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said participants in the conservation group’s “Pollution Patrol” program first saw benthic, non-toxic algae appear along the main stem Gallatin River in early August.

Since then, the algae has persisted amid consistently hot, dry and sunny days. It has been spotted along the river’s main stem downstream of Big Sky, starting about a quarter mile north of the West Fork Gallatin River’s confluence.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

