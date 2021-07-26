Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 26, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A smoky view of Bozeman from Peets Hill on Monday, July 26, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now A runner near Triple Tree Road jogs as smoke sits above Bozeman on Monday, July 26, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Smoke sits above Triple Tree Ranch Road south of Bozeman on Monday, July 26, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several counties across Montana due to worsening air quality conditions ushered in by wildfire smoke.The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Environmental Quality issued the alert for 12 counties that have reached “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” air quality levels — including Gallatin, Madison and Park counties. Bozeman’s air quality spiked from “moderate” to “unhealthy” throughout Sunday, peaking early Monday morning.For areas experiencing both “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” air quality, the DPHHS recommends staying indoors and limiting outdoor activity as much as possible. Sensitive groups include people with chronic illnesses and diseases, older adults, children 17 and younger and pregnant women. Air quality across the state ranges from “moderate” to “unhealthy.” Winds blowing from the west since Friday have pushed smoke from fires west of Montana to the east. That smoke, in conjunction with new and still-burning fires in northwestern and southwestern Montana, can be attributed to the worsening air quality.“All that smoke is kind of blanketing the western United States,” said Katie Alexander, air quality meteorologist for the Department of Environmental Quality.Though the air quality was trending toward “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by midday Monday in Bozeman, a developing high-pressure ridge could increase smoky air throughout the week. High pressure ridges tend to attract smoke and could be another contributing factor to the unhealthy air quality, Alexander said. The developing high pressure ridge could strengthen and continue throughout the week into the weekend, she said.The midday improvement could be attributed to better atmospheric mixing of the air, Alexander said. As air warms during the day it rises, forcing cooler, cleaner air higher in the atmosphere downward. When that warm, smoky air cools off it gets denser and drops, causing air quality to worsen during the late hours of the night.The Goose, Alder Creek and American Fork fires continue to rage, adding more smoke to the already hazy air.The Goose fire has burned over 7,000 acres and was 78% contained as of midday Monday. Containment efforts are now focused on the western flank of the fire.The Alder Creek fire grew to more than 8,000 acres Sunday, driven by strong winds and continued dry and hot conditions. The fire is 10% contained as of midday Monday. Stage 2 evacuations were ordered Sunday by the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Department for residences on the southwest side of state Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road north to Dickie Bridge.A lack of resources and available firefighters are affecting the containment of the American Fork fire, which has grown to nearly 6,000 acres, nearly doubling in size over the weekend. The fire was 10% contained as of Monday afternoon. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Air Quality Meteorology Medicine Ecology Military Alert Alder Creek Katie Alexander Smoke High Pressure Developing Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana 28 min ago Environment Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County 2 hrs ago Crime and Courts Man still at large after escaping Park County jail 6 hrs ago Politics 'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies 7 hrs ago Environment State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Jul 25, 2021 Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students Jul 25, 2021 What to read next Environment Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana Environment Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County Crime and Courts Man still at large after escaping Park County jail Politics 'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies Environment State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County Posted: 2 p.m. Annual hoops camp to benefit former Panther Posted: 1:45 p.m. State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Posted: July 25, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Posted: July 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for municipal judge Posted: July 25, 2021