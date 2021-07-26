Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several counties across Montana due to worsening air quality conditions ushered in by wildfire smoke.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Environmental Quality issued the alert for 12 counties that have reached “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” air quality levels — including Gallatin, Madison and Park counties. Bozeman’s air quality spiked from “moderate” to “unhealthy” throughout Sunday, peaking early Monday morning.

For areas experiencing both “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” air quality, the DPHHS recommends staying indoors and limiting outdoor activity as much as possible. Sensitive groups include people with chronic illnesses and diseases, older adults, children 17 and younger and pregnant women.

Air quality across the state ranges from “moderate” to “unhealthy.” Winds blowing from the west since Friday have pushed smoke from fires west of Montana to the east. That smoke, in conjunction with new and still-burning fires in northwestern and southwestern Montana, can be attributed to the worsening air quality.

“All that smoke is kind of blanketing the western United States,” said Katie Alexander, air quality meteorologist for the Department of Environmental Quality.

Though the air quality was trending toward “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by midday Monday in Bozeman, a developing high-pressure ridge could increase smoky air throughout the week.

High pressure ridges tend to attract smoke and could be another contributing factor to the unhealthy air quality, Alexander said. The developing high pressure ridge could strengthen and continue throughout the week into the weekend, she said.

The midday improvement could be attributed to better atmospheric mixing of the air, Alexander said. As air warms during the day it rises, forcing cooler, cleaner air higher in the atmosphere downward. When that warm, smoky air cools off it gets denser and drops, causing air quality to worsen during the late hours of the night.

The Goose, Alder Creek and American Fork fires continue to rage, adding more smoke to the already hazy air.

The Goose fire has burned over 7,000 acres and was 78% contained as of midday Monday. Containment efforts are now focused on the western flank of the fire.

The Alder Creek fire grew to more than 8,000 acres Sunday, driven by strong winds and continued dry and hot conditions. The fire is 10% contained as of midday Monday. Stage 2 evacuations were ordered Sunday by the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Department for residences on the southwest side of state Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road north to Dickie Bridge.

A lack of resources and available firefighters are affecting the containment of the American Fork fire, which has grown to nearly 6,000 acres, nearly doubling in size over the weekend. The fire was 10% contained as of Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.