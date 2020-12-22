Enjoy the snow while it lasts. It likely won’t happen on Christmas Day.
Paul Nutter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said after a shot of snow in Bozeman on Tuesday morning, the weather is expected to improve and stay fair. Tuesday was the “best chance for snow” the area was expected to see until after Christmas, he said.
“And even then, conditions will make snow pretty light,” Nutter said, referring to what to expect on Saturday.
Bozeman and scattered areas in southwest Montana experienced a “burst” of snow on Tuesday morning. In some places snow accumulated up to 1 inch in as little as 30 minutes.
Before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, it was relatively warm outside. The wind was blowing but calm compared to what came next.
By 10 a.m., snow had blanketed much of the city. The Bridger Mountains hid behind a thick layer of white that continued to fall and blow sideways. Snowflakes got chunkier throughout the morning.
Nutter said that came from a cold front that was moving through southwest Montana. The weather system created a band of heavy snow along with gusty winds that were expected to get up to 40 mph in some places. Temperatures were expected to dip into the 20s as well.
As of 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Bridger Bowl’s website said there was no new snow accumulation. Shortly after the snow kicked up in town, “Bridger Top” had nearly an inch and a half of new snow.
Erin O’Connor, Bridger Bowl spokesperson, said snow was dumping and blowing on top of the mountain.
She said it was great that it was snowing. Not so much that it was blowing.
“It’s better if it snows without the wind because we don’t know where the wind is going to take the snow,” O’Connor said.
The Bozeman Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to “numerous crashes” because of road conditions.
Bozeman Police Sgt. Jason LaCross said around 5 p.m. Tuesday that police had responded to 15 calls for wrecks since 9 a.m. However, he was unable to confirm if all those were weather related because officers were still working on some reports.
LaCross said anytime there are snowstorms the best thing people can do is slow down or leave the house early.
“If you have to drive, slow down and give yourself plenty of time,” LaCross said.
The weather service predicts Wednesday’s high will be in the high 20s and Thursday will see temperatures in the high 30s. The lows for both nights are expected to dip into the teens.
Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Clouds will move into the area at night and lows are expected to dip into the low 20s.
By noon on Tuesday, the snow stopped falling in town. The wind continued to blow.
A screen of snow falling north of the city covered the mountains until about 3 p.m. The foothills were the only parts visible after that. A thick layer of clouds covered the higher parts.
Clouds in the sky west of Bozeman had cleared a bit before sunset. However, they lingered over the city and made for a mostly gray day.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.