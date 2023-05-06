 Skip to main content
After devastating winter, groups renew push to change Yellowstone bison management

Yellowstone
Bison cross the Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Calls to change how Yellowstone bison are managed have been given new life this spring, following the deadliest year on record for the national park’s wild herds.

Nearly 1,200 bison were killed by tribal and state hunters this year, after a harsh winter drove the animals to leave the park in high numbers. That’s close to one-third of the park’s bison population, which hovered around 6,000 at last count.


Aerial footage from wildlife groups show the bison cull near Gardiner, where blood and scattered carcasses, picked over by birds, litter Beattie Gulch.

Yellowstone National Park File
Cars are stuck in a bison jam on Northeast Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 16.
Yellowstone
A bison grazes near the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Yellowstone wild
Bison loiter on the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

