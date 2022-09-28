Work to repair a bridge that was damaged in widespread floods on June 13, 2022 is pictured along the Taylor Fork of the Gallatin River, in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest is seeking about $22 million in assistance from the Federal Highways Administration to repair transportation infrastructure that was damaged during widespread floods this June.
Last Friday, public access to Mystic Lake and the Mystic Lake Hydropower Facility in the Beartooth Mountains was restored after crews wrapped up temporary road and bridge repairs along the West Rosebud Creek drainage.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a Forest Service spokesperson, said the drainage sustained the least damage out of the five. Work along nearby East Rosebud Creek will be more significant, involving the addition of a temporary bridge and a road replacement from Jimmy Joe Campground to East Rosebud Lake.
Bids for construction will likely begin in October, and officials are looking at various alternatives. Leuschen-Lonergan said the project likely won’t be get off the ground until the spring or summer of 2023.
Closer to Red Lodge, the Forest Service is in the middle of awarding contracts for road repairs along the west fork of Rock Creek. In addition, crews are on pace to start fixing the road along Rock Creek’s main fork this October.
Their goal is to reestablish the creek’s channel and conduct temporary bridge repairs up the road to the Hellroaring area, according to Leuschen-Lonergan. They’ll work through the fall until they are weathered out, she said.
In the Absaroka Mountains near Paradise Valley, ground repairs along Mill Creek are scheduled to begin in October.
Crews plan to stabilize the embankment and fix the road, which washed out in several areas.
Emergency repairs are about to begin along the Taylor Fork south of Big Sky, where a bridge was compromised during the flooding. Crews will add riprap and reconstruct a heavily-eroded streambank. Officials expect the work to conclude by the end of the week, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
The first $5.7 million in emergency Federal Highways funds were set aside for restoring egress and ingress in the five drainages, and that money was specific to transportation infrastructure.
Since then, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has compiled a very detailed damage assessment, which puts the cost of additional transportation-related repairs at an estimated $22.8 million.
“The Forest will work closely with Federal Highways on the review of the reports this fall and winter and determine a plan for projects to be funded into fiscal year 2023 and beyond,” officials wrote in a news release.
On top of the damage to roads, bridges and infrastructure covered under ERFO, the national forest estimates it will require another $10 million to address other needs, which include repairs to dozens of recreation sites and trails, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
“These facilities and repair needs serve the public and permittees, including outfitters and guides, campground concessionaires, organization camps, recreation residence holders, range permittees, local communities, and the local tourism industry,” officials wrote.
While the national forest hasn’t landed on a funding source, staff are looking at internal disaster relief supplement options and other opportunities with their partners. They expect that recovery from the floods will take several years, and any future ERFO funds will come with a two-year contract award.
After a particularly wet spring, rain fell on snow on June 13, triggering floods across southern Montana and in the northern end of Yellowstone National Park. The rising waters led to evacuations and washed out roads, bridges and recreation sites across the region.
Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson said in the news release that 80-plus forest employees helped with the emergency response and immediately afterward, began a rapid assessment documenting over 150 damaged points.
“Upon submitting the request for the initial $5.7 million in emergency funding, we knew this only accounted for a portion of the damage needs (approximately 25%) for our transportation infrastructure,” she said.