Taylor Fork bridge work
Work to repair a bridge that was damaged in widespread floods on June 13, 2022 is pictured along the Taylor Fork of the Gallatin River, in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

 Courtesy of the Forest Service

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is seeking about $22 million in assistance from the Federal Highways Administration to repair transportation infrastructure that was damaged during widespread floods this June.

About $5.7 million in Federal Highways Emergency Release of Federally Owned Roads program (ERFO) were already allocated to the national forest, and officials have put that money to use in the five drainages where the damage was most significant.

Last Friday, public access to Mystic Lake and the Mystic Lake Hydropower Facility in the Beartooth Mountains was restored after crews wrapped up temporary road and bridge repairs along the West Rosebud Creek drainage.

