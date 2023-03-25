Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A conservation-oriented real estate group has sold two 50-acre islands in the Yellowstone River to the state of Montana, with the aim of preserving the riparian habitat and enhancing public access opportunities.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks acquired 107 acres spanning two wooded islands in the Yellowstone River, just upstream from Reed Point, earlier this month. The deal opens the islands up to the public for recreation, and it protects them from future development.

Leveraging funds from a settlement with Exxon Mobil Corp. over a 2011 oil spill, the state agency closed the $140,150 deal with Beartooth Group — an investment firm that buys, restores, then sells ranch properties across the West.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.