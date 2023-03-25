Two of the largest islands in the Yellowstone River between Yellowstone National Park and the river's confluence with the Missouri River are pictured near Reed Point. The conservation investment firm Beartooth Group sold the properties to the state of Montana in March 2023.
A conservation-oriented real estate group has sold two 50-acre islands in the Yellowstone River to the state of Montana, with the aim of preserving the riparian habitat and enhancing public access opportunities.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks acquired 107 acres spanning two wooded islands in the Yellowstone River, just upstream from Reed Point, earlier this month. The deal opens the islands up to the public for recreation, and it protects them from future development.
Leveraging funds from a settlement with Exxon Mobil Corp. over a 2011 oil spill, the state agency closed the $140,150 deal with Beartooth Group — an investment firm that buys, restores, then sells ranch properties across the West.
The story behind the island acquisition project dates back to 2011, when ExxonMobil’s Silvertip pipeline ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River near Laurel, spilling an estimated 63,000 gallons of crude oil into the waterway and floodplain.
After the disaster, people banded together to clean up after the spill, and federal and state authorities evaluated the natural resource damages. Ultimately, the oil company agreed to a $12 million settlement that would in part go toward restoring the river ecosystem.
Mike Ruggles, Region 5 supervisor for Montana FWP, said that in this case, oil collected in log jams, and the solution was to remove the trees from the river bottom. That woody debris is important. It shades fish and helps to build new islands that allow a river to flow naturally.
Instead of cutting down trees elsewhere and hauling them back into the ecosystem, the Montana Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program opted to identify potential public access points and protect riparian areas with help from other groups.
Wendy Weaver, executive director of Montana Freshwater Partners, said her organization helped officials to find ways to restore public land that was impacted by the spill. Funds from the settlement could be used to purchase properties or place easements on them.
Their goal was to protect riparian areas, then wait for floods to naturally deposit cottonwoods, sediment and plant debris from eroded banks back into the river system. Over time, that would allow vegetation in the area of the spill to regenerate and recover, according to Weaver.
As the restoration efforts were taking place, Beartooth Group was brokering a deal with a seller who owned multiple non-contiguous parcels of land, including two approximately 50-acre islands in the Yellowstone River just upstream from Reed Point.
Staff at the firm thought the island complex might be a valuable asset for the public, so they gauged Trout Unlimited’s interest in the properties. Later, they connected with Montana Freshwater Partners.
Beartooth Group Associate James Docker said the conservation organizations pointed the firm to the Natural Resource Damage Program, which was working to put the oil spill settlement money toward restoration efforts.
While the program can distribute funds, it can’t hold titles for properties, Ruggles said. Since Montana FWP already owned the Indian Fort Fishing Access Site across the channel, it made sense to incorporate the islands into the boundaries of that site.
The department isn’t looking to place infrastructure on the islands, but people can float along the Yellowstone River to the property, enjoy some shade, then cross the channel and stay at the developed campsite, Ruggles said.
There have been other island acquisition projects, but it’s rare to find a meaningful number of acres that people don’t already have plans for, he said. There is a private inholding on one of the islands, and depending on how people behave, the state might set up signs to discourage trespassing.
Docker said the acquisition is a big win for public access, and people can easily boat or paddle over to the islands from the nearby fishing access site for wildlife-watching, fishing, camping and other recreational activities.
The land is full of riparian habitat, which is critical in many ways, according to Docker. Beyond the ecosystem benefits for trout, birds and other wildlife, such wetlands act as sponges that can buffer against the downstream impacts of floods.
“You see the riprap and the rocky shoreline that’s man made, that people stick into the Yellowstone — what that effectively does is it channels the river past it,” Docker said. “The water practically picks up speed and it can cause flooding events to be more destructive.”
“These natural sponge areas — they really do a great job of absorbing a lot of that energy. That allows the river to flood like it would have hundreds of years ago. It’s kind of a win for all — a win for us and a win for the river.”
Docker said the acquisition removes the development risk from a place where there should never be development, and “there aren’t many islands this big in the Yellowstone between the park and where it meets the Missouri.”
Beartooth Group, as a firm, is thrilled with the outcome of the project, which required strong partnership from many like-minded conservation entities, he said. They are eager to do more projects with a similar structure.
