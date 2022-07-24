 Skip to main content
A pleasant spot: The Bozeman Fish Technology Center marks its 130th anniversary

Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Trout swim around a tank in the containment building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.

Down a road past the parking lot for Drinking Horse Trailhead, past empty hatchery raceways, past a building full of offices and labs, there is a building full of fish.

One Thursday in June, barrels in different rooms held endangered dace from Wyoming, freshly hatched Arctic grayling and baby pallid sturgeon small enough to be grabbed by the handful.

In another room, full-sized fish finned around in big tanks — rainbow trout, cutthroat trout and 15-year-old pallid sturgeon the size of a human leg.

Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Eight-day-old pallid sturgeon swim around a tank in an isolation room at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Addison Dove, a Montana State University research technician, and Cooper Mutzko, with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, perform an ultrasound on a shovelnose sturgeon on June 2, 2022, at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Addison Dove, a Montana State University research technician, and Cooper Mutzko, with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, help hold a shovelnose sturgeon so that Molly Webb, right, can take and egg sample on June 2, 2022, at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center.
Bozeman Fish Hatchery
The superintendent’s house at the Bozeman Fish Hatchery is now used as office space. It was built in 1896 and is the last remnant of the original complex. Here it is pictured on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Hatchery

A historic photo of the Bozeman Fish Hatchery.
Bozeman Fish Hatchery

A historic photo of the Bozeman Fish Hatchery, taken in the 1930s.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Rainbow trout swim around a tank in the containment building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
An automated feeding machine drops food into a fish tank over the course of 12 hours in the containment building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Equipment lines the walls in the containment building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
The containment building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center is pictured here on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Machinery used to create fish food for the nutrition program sits in a building at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Samples of fish food made at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center line a shelf on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Gibson Gaylord, a fish nutritionist, pulls out a sample of fish food that was made at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center, for a photo on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Jeff Powell, director of the Bozeman Fish Technology Center, points out where a new pole barn is being constructed over the fish runs so that scientists can work outside year around, on June 2, 2022, at the center.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
A new flume is being constructed at the Bozeman Fish Technology Center to test fish passage on June 2, 2022.
Bozeman Fish Technology Center, 130th Anniversary
Jeff Powell, director of the Bozeman Fish Technology Center, points to bins of cockroaches being used to develop a new toad diet on June 2, 2022, at the center.

Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

Tags

