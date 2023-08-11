Gallatin Valley Land Trust staff members embark on a section of the newly established Missouri River Headwaters Paddler's Trail on Friday, August 11, 2023. The route uses established put-ins between the Missouri Headwaters State Park to encourage people to recreate on the river.
A map at the Missouri Headwaters State Park boat launch shows the river miles of the newly established Missouri River Headwaters Paddler's Trail on Friday, August 11, 2023. The route, which uses existing boat launches, was established by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and other partners to encourage recreationists to explore the waterway.
A stretch of the Missouri River has been designated as a new “paddler’s trail.”
The “trail” starts from the boat launch at Headwaters State Park near Three Forks and ends 22 miles later at the Toston Dam take-out. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust launched it as a water trail called the “Missouri River Headwaters Paddler’s Trail.”
“I think the concept is that trails come in many forms, as do abilities of people,” Chet Work, GVLT’s executive director, said before he and some other staff members set out to float half of the trail on Friday.
“Obviously you don’t have to build a trail on the water, but the methodology has been mostly outreach and engagement and information around it, rather than digging in the dirt and creating a trail.”
Paddlers are greeted with a new sign at the boat launch with a map of the trail, including mileage points, and information on how to safely recreate on the water. The halfway point is Fairweather, about 10 miles in, and the end point is the Toston Recreation Area 22 miles downstream from the put-in.
“The trail is there, it’s just giving people the comfort and the competence to go out and use it,” Work said.
Haile Houghton, who is the Big Sky Watershed Corps service member at GVLT, said they are trying to teach people best practices for recreating on the water.
“A lot of people have never been on a river flow,” Houghton said. “They don’t know where to start, where to end, how to do the shuttle and all of that. So we’re trying to provide the information and education to allow them to access these wild spaces.”
Part of the education about the trail includes warning recreationists that a “gnarly” headwind can pick up in the afternoon along stretches of the river and make paddling difficult, Work said.
He noted that much of the river through this section is inaccessible via roads, making it a good spot to see wildlife.
The trail was the brainchild of Nell Gehrke, who was the Big Sky Watershed corps member in 2022. Gehrke, who spent time working for a guiding service on the Mississippi River that catered to people with accessibility barriers to recreating, said the trail is can be used by a wide swath of people.
“Traveling by water is really adaptable for people with disabilities,” Gehrke said. “This stretch of the Missouri Headwaters is really wonderful because it’s all flat water. It’s very safe as far as rivers go.”
Work said they are planning to gauge the interest people have in this paddler’s trail and potentially expand their network.
“If you think of all the fishing stretches of the Yellowstone River or the Madison River, or the Gallatin River, the infrastructure is there, but the comfort and the knowledge for people who aren’t out there fishing or rafting may not be there,” Work said. “I think that if this takes off and people are interested, we think we can help provide safety etiquette, comfort, maps, those sorts of things that would make it usable for other people.”
