A stretch of the Missouri River has been designated as a new “paddler’s trail.”

The “trail” starts from the boat launch at Headwaters State Park near Three Forks and ends 22 miles later at the Toston Dam take-out. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust launched it as a water trail called the “Missouri River Headwaters Paddler’s Trail.”

“I think the concept is that trails come in many forms, as do abilities of people,” Chet Work, GVLT’s executive director, said before he and some other staff members set out to float half of the trail on Friday.


