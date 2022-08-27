 Skip to main content
A monumental contribution: Local Great American Outdoors Act projects come to fruition

The Custer Gallatin National Forest typically grades Jackson Creek Road no. 977 once every year, but when snow melts and rain falls, cars and trucks carve deep ruts into the mud, and the grooves last throughout the seasons.

Water saturates the road, and the ruts get deeper as traffic increases. It doesn’t help that soils along the road are refined, and there are few inside ditches to lead water off the dirt and into culverts.

Even when Jackson Creek Road is in poor condition, ATVers, hunters, hikers, snowmobilers and skiers still recreate along it, even if they have to park at a pullout along the county road instead of a parking lot inside the national forest boundary.

Jackson Creek Road
Wendi Urie, district recreation program manager, gives a tour of the Jackson Creek Road project on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jackson Creek Road
Tire treads are visible in the dried in the fine soil of Jackson Creek Road on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jackson Creek Road
Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, gives a tour of the Jackson Creek Road project on Aug. 24, 2022.
Great American Outdoors Act

Workers fix up the Basin Station Cabin outside of West Yellowstone in the Custer Gallatin National Forest using money from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Jackson Creek Road
Wendi Urie, district recreation program manager, steps over an exposed culvert in Jackson Creek Road on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jackson Creek Road
Jackson Creek Road curves away from the trailhead on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jackson Creek Road
Tire treads are visible in the dried in the fine soil of Jackson Creek Road on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jackson Creek Road
A wooden sign directs travelers towards Jackson Creek Road on Aug. 24, 2022.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

