Jared Frasier hiked into the Bridger Mountains with his 8-year-old son on a summer day in 2019. They hiked 3-and-a-half miles to Ainger Lake to count mountain goats, which were cruising the mountainside above some rock climbers.
As they scanned the ridge that day, the father-son duo counted 17 goats, including a nanny and kid family group. At one point, a big thunderstorm rolled through. At another point, goat kids were jumping off cliffs.
“It was an adventure. It was one of my son’s favorite memories,” said Frasier, who is a Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance board member. He started to volunteer for the organization in 2015.
Frasier has thrice backpacked into the mountains around southwest Montana to count mountain goats — once in the Bridgers, once in the Crazies and once in the Henry’s Lake Mountains. Eventually, he’d like to go to every range in the state where the species exists.
The goal of the counts is to help Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conduct ground-based mountain goat surveys. Without a fleet of volunteers, the task is often difficult. Traditional flyovers are expensive, and a goat’s “ability to hide behind a rock exactly its size is legendary,” Frasier said.
Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance volunteers must be able to tell the difference between a nanny and a billy. They also need to know where to look for the elusive mammals, and they need to be prepared to hike.
In the Bridger Mountains, teams head out to specific basins or canyons, and they watch the cliffs during specific time windows, Frasier said. They mark down how many goats they see, what kinds of goats they see, and where they see them.
That information goes to wildlife biologists with FWP, who use the data to make management recommendations. The results of this year’s count in Hunting District 393 — an area encompassing the Bridger range — were just published.
Julie Cunningham, FWP’s Bozeman-area wildlife biologist, said the goat numbers from the latest count are lower than they were in 2019, but that is nothing to fret about. It’s difficult to survey the species, and it’s likely that volunteers weren’t able to observe all the goats that were present.
“Sometimes we may see 60% of the goats, sometimes 80%,” but “what is tricky is we don’t always know what our percent sightability is,” she wrote in an email.
In the event that there wasn’t much of a sampling error, it’s possible that goat numbers did drop somewhat. Still, that trend on its face doesn’t concern Cunningham much. Populations waver in response to environmental influences, and last summer was especially hot and dry, she said.
“This year, with 93 goats counted, we had a good kid ratio, which is an encouraging thing,” Cunningham said. “We saw 16 kids and eight yearlings, which is a positive sign.”
Even though the Bridger Mountains goat population appears to be stable, Cunningham wants to err on the side of caution when it comes to management. That’s why she is proposing to reduce the number of HD 393 mountain goat hunting licenses from six to five.
Mountain goats from the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness were introduced into the Bridger Mountains in 1969, and the range has since generated some of the most sought-after goat tags in the state.
Horns on the goats in the Bridgers regularly grow to trophy length, which is an important biological indicator that the animals are putting on enough energy to grow and become strong, according to Cunningham.
“It’s pretty special from an overall species-conservation perspective. Even though the goats up here aren’t native to the area, it’s great to see one of our native ungulates succeeding well,” she said. “This herd doing great is important because in many places, herds are not doing so well.”
One of the places where mountain goats aren’t doing as well is in Glacier National Park, and that’s why the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance is training volunteers to collect dung samples there later this month, according to Frasier.
“There is some technical climbing with this one. We’re collecting dung samples to figure out why populations are dropping in Glacier. There are a bunch of factors, but it’s happening too fast for it to be one of the usual suspects,” he said.
There are many things that make the mountain goat population in the Bridgers unique, including that the animals coexist with a lot of recreation. That brings about its own set of challenges, according to Cunningham.
To be safe and respectful in mountain goat habitat, people should avoid flying drones around the animals, since the machines spook them. Drones can mimic eagles, which often prey on kids.
People should also refrain from harassing mountain goats, and they should keep their dogs on leashes. Nannies will often try to defend their kids if they feel they are threatened, Cunningham said.
“Mountain goats in the Bridgers move around a lot at night,” she wrote in an email. “Please don’t let your dog loose out of your tent in the dark as that could result in dogs encountering goats.”
As more and more people recreate in nearby mountain goat habitat, close encounters with the animals have become more frequent, and dogs have been gored. It’s important for people to yield to goats that approach them, Cunningham said.
“If it appears aggressive, throw stones at it or yell at it. Do not poke the goat with your ski pole, as goats may see that as an invitation to spar and they may poke you back with their horns,” she wrote. People should report any concerning goat encounters to FWP.
“If you ever see a goat lower its head at you, that’s a sign of aggression, and hearing about dogs being gored is concerning,” she said. “I’ve heard rumors about people petting and feeding goats, and that thing really needs to stop.”
To Cunningham, the citizen science that the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance produces is critical for managing goats appropriately, and the fact that it connects people with wildlife in a meaningful way is equally important.
She praised the alliance’s educational outreach program, which provides hunters with resources that help them identify nannies and billies. In general, taking a nanny impacts populations more than taking a billy, but it’s difficult to distinguish between the sexes.
“When hunters know the difference, they will work the extra amount to take the billy,” Frasier said. “Typically they want the billy, and hunters truly do care. Education is a big part of it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.