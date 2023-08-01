High in the Gallatin Range south of Bozeman, a young whitebark pine tree, just over 3 feet tall, stands strong in the summer breeze.
The trunk, about the diameter of a silver dollar, is tied in several places to two posts for support as it grows. Among the tiny five-needle clusters is a single developing conelet, filled with seeds that are an important food source to wildlife — and could be the key to restoring the ecologically-significant species as its numbers decline across the West.
The youthful tree is just one of the 350 whitebark pines growing at the Little Bear Orchard, managed by U.S. Forest Service employees in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. This particular pine started producing conelets just last spring.
At 8,800 feet, the orchard — now in its 10th year — started with just 35 trees. Over the next five years, the Forest Service hopes it will expand to some 480 pines.
The 7-acre plot sits on a clear cut from the 1980s. In between old growth stumps, small whitebark pines reach skyward inside the fenced-in area. Outside the fence, large whitebark pines and other trees tower over the grove, some needles rusting orange from a fungus called white pine blister rust.
The Forest Service hosted a tour of the orchard on Monday to teach people about the threatened tree and share details on efforts to restore the keystone species.
A combination of blister rust, mountain pine beetle, environmental shifts and changing fire patterns have decimated the whitebark pine across the West.
A 2018 study by the Forest Service found that 51% of all standing whitebark pine trees in the United States are dead. The tree was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in December.
But sometimes, in an area that’s been decimated by blister rust, there’s one or two trees that appear healthy. Experts believe those lone resistant trees could be the key to restoring the species.
That’s where the Forest Service orchard comes in, as scientists advance efforts to procure seeds resistant to the fungi. The hope is to create a source for rust-resistant seeds and plant them across Montana and the West.
“We’re getting cones now and getting some seeds, but as they continue to grow and mature, we’ll have a larger seed source to grow seedlings,” said seed orchard manager Heidi Genito. “Then we’ll be able to reforest in old burns or areas where the trees have been harder hit.”
That effort is already underway, with some seeds being planted in the Millie Fire burn scar near Storm Castle.
Genito said the process starts with finding trees in the wild that appear to have resistance to blister rust.
Certified tree climbers with the Forest Service will then take a cutting, or scion, from the trees that look rust-resistant, and then use the scion to graft onto rootstock in an Idaho nursery. The grafted trees are then tested for their resistance to blister rust, and after two years, the best-faring ones are transplanted to the Little Bear Orchard.
“They are essentially mature trees. Even though they are small in stature, they can already be growing cones on them,” Genito said.
The day to day work at the orchard can vary. In the winter, the spot is only accessible by snowmobile and checked infrequently.
In warmer seasons, much of the work involves trapping pocket gophers, which eat the roots of the young trees, Genito said. She also spends time setting up irrigation infrastructure to water the seedlings, and taking measurements of growing pines to keep track of their progress.
The orchard did the bulk of its planting from 2013 to 2018. But occasionally, they’ll also plant new seedlings or replace any trees that are struggling.
The work is critical because whitebark pine has an important niche in forested ecosystems, said Randall Scarlett, a wildlife biologist for the Forest Service. The pine cones contain protein-rich nuts that are a key food source for grizzly bears, red squirrels and the Clark’s nutcracker.
The Clark’s nutcracker evolved symbiotically with the whitebark pine. The tree’s cones don’t open on their own, and instead have to be mechanically pried open with the nutcracker’s beak, Scarlett said.
The bird will then cache, or store, the nuts in stockpiles around the area. Generally, the nutcracker can remember where it hid its stores, but the seeds it misses ultimately grow into new trees, or feed the grizzlies and squirrels who raid the stashes.
The tree, which typically grows at higher elevations right at treeline, also plays an important role in shading alpine environments, aiding with snowpack retention.
With a decline in population, more grizzly bears are looking for food elsewhere, specifically at lower elevations. That change means more human-bear conflicts as wildlife forages closer to urban settings, Scarlett said.
Forested ecosystems in the Greater Yellowstone area are particularly dependent on the whitebark pine, said Forest Service silviculturist Clay DeMastus.
“Its presence on our landscape affects so many different facets of forested ecosystems,” DeMastus said. “Really everything is affected by whether it’s present or not.”
The tree’s stressors have always been around, but are being exacerbated by environmental conditions and climate change, he said.
The blister rust was originally concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, but has started moving southeast and taking over places that have never had problems with the fungi before, DeMastus said. In the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, white pines are seeing many more impacts than they have in the past.
The Little Bear Orchard is just one place in the West spearheading the work on rust-resistance seeds. Experts say the tree’s listing as threatened last year has galvanized support on the issue.
“Putting them back out on the landscape is really important. It gives us a fighting chance against the rust,” DeMastus said. “In the areas that we’re restoring, we can plant these seedlings back out, and they can have more of a chance of surviving.”
In the meantime, groups like the Missoula-based Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation encourage concerned citizens to learn how to identify whitebark pine and ensure they are doing no harm to it while recreating. They can also push their local ski area to get a whitebark pine-friendly certification through the foundation.
