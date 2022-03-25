A covenant to coexist: The past, present and future of the Yellowstone grizzly bear

Spring is here, and grizzly bears are starting to wake up. In Yellowstone National Park, they’ll search for bison and elk carcasses, then spend the spring, summer and fall months moving from food source to food source. Sows will teach their cubs where to go.
A pilot who flew over the west-central section of the park on March 7 spotted an adult bear walking through a meadow. It was the first grizzly sighting of 2022 in the park, and it occurred about a week earlier than the first sighting last year.
Once bears are out, focus will turn toward keeping them out of trouble. Park staff will post warning signs, enforce temporary area closures, install food storage lockers at campsites and every now and again, capture bears and move them elsewhere.
Grizzlies usually stick to wild areas, but the animals can get into trouble — and conflicts — when they wander into places where they can access garbage or prey on livestock.
Last fall, when bears were in the middle of a gorging phase called hyperphagia, two subadult grizzlies got hooked on trash at an unsecured dump site in Paradise Valley, some 30 miles outside of Yellowstone National Park. Their prospects were not good.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks set up culvert traps to capture the habituated bears, and federal wildlife managers had to choose between relocating or euthanizing them. But the grizzlies evaded capture, and winter set in.
Michelle Uberuaga, executive director of the Park County Environmental Council, said the incident at the Chico Green Box site by Emigrant sparked conversations about what the county and residents could do to be more bear-smart.
Since the bears were caught raiding dumpsters, Park County staff have kept the Chico Green Box site secure at night by manually closing a gate around it.
Soon, automatic gates will do that work for them, and electric fencing will help to keep the dumpsters doubly secure.
“We have a good package going out next week,” said Matt Whitman, Park County public works director. “We’ve got it in the bucket. We’re ready to do it. We just need to get a contractor.”
Officials are also taking steps to secure other dump sites in Park County, including one in Clyde Park, according to Whitman. The investments are important for both the safety of residents and wildlife, he said.
More and more people are living all over the place, Uberuaga said, and people who move to places like Park County don’t always realize there are some easy things they can do to bear-proof their homes.
“I think we have a community that wants to reduce conflicts with bears,” she said. “There are opportunities, but there is still more work to do.”
———
History demonstrates that coexistence with grizzly bears is possible, though it takes effort.
Long before European settlers built railroads, carved up habitat, set up livestock operations and killed the animals across the continent, numerous American Indian tribes shared the American West with some 50,000 grizzlies.
As land was developed, grizzlies attacked cattle, sheep and humans at times, and the federal government assisted in efforts to poison, trap and shoot the bears wherever they were found.
By the 1930s, grizzlies roamed on about 2% of their former range.
Yellowstone National Park and the national forests that surround it had habitat, protections and space that were sufficient to support some of the last of the species. But even within the park’s boundaries, grizzly numbers continued to drop.
By the time grizzlies were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1975, an estimated 700 to 800 of them occupied isolated areas of Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Extinction seemed imminent, and management agencies agreed to work toward recovery. In the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, their efforts were successful.
The grizzly population in and around the park has rebounded to an estimated 1,000 bears today, and the animals are expanding their ranges. The population has met the federal government’s criteria for states to assume management of the species, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
Some people believe that bears in the Yellowstone region no longer need federal protections to persist, but others fear that urbanization, conflicts with people and livestock, genetic isolation and politics continue to threaten their long-term survival.
Kerry Gunther, bear management biologist for Yellowstone National Park, said grizzly bears seem to do fine just as long as humans don't kill them, and as humans, we ultimately get to decide where they can and can't live.
"As a general rule, they try to avoid us as much as they can, but the West is filling up with people pretty fast," he said.
———
When Yellowstone National Park was set aside for protection in 1872, the West was sparsely populated. That changed in the decades that followed, and Yellowstone drew more visitors. They would tour the geysers during the day, then stay at the hotels at night.
Their food scraps were tossed in garbage piles behind the hotels, and just before dark, bears would come to feed on the piles. People would gather to watch the “bear shows,” which became so popular that the park service formalized the events by installing log bleachers, Gunther said.
Garbage piles were near developed areas, and many bears became accustomed to humans and their campsites. They caused property damage and injured people, and because of that, many bears were killed.
After World War II, visitation to Yellowstone and other national parks increased, as did human-bear conflicts. Then, on the night of Aug. 12, 1967, two people were killed by grizzlies that had been feeding on garbage in Glacier National Park.
The incidents got national parks to rethink garbage management. Yellowstone started closing open dumps within its boundaries around 1970. It adopted bear-proof designs for garbage dumpsters and cans, and food storage orders went into effect.
Grizzly bears gained Endangered Species Act protections in 1975, and in Yellowstone National Park, recovery was slow-going. The population dropped after dumps were closed, but as more females survived to raise cubs, it started to increase.
Chris Servheen was hired to carry out the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s grizzly bear recovery program in 1981 — six years after the species was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
At the time, it was estimated that there were as few as 30 adult females left in the Yellowstone ecosystem, and the population was declining, he said. Servheen, now retired, worried at the time that he would preside over the demise of the grizzly bear.
Road-building and timber harvests were getting approved on public land with little regard for impacts on bears, and grizzlies were still getting into garbage and getting into trouble, Servheen said. Compounding the problems, agencies were reluctant to pull together.
The National Park Service didn’t want to dictate what went on outside of parks. The U.S. Forest Service didn’t view wildlife as its responsibility. And state fish and game departments often resented that fact that the federal government got to manage the species, he said.
Still, no one wanted grizzly bears to disappear on their watch.
Officials formed the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee in 1983, which provided accountability and a forum for carrying out the recovery plan. One at a time, the partners followed the steps in the plan, and they started seeing more bears live longer.
It didn’t happen overnight, but education, outreach and enforcement helped to get the public on board with grizzly bear recovery. Gradually, people started to think differently about the idea of stewardship, Servheen said.
“It took 35 years, but we turned the population around, and now we have very healthy populations in the Yellowstone ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide ecosystem,” he said. “We made good progress in a lot of areas. The bears are much better off because of it.”
———
To thrive, Yellowstone grizzlies need three things: wide open spaces, fewer conflicts with humans and eventually, a path to connect with other bear populations.
If the bears don’t connect, inbreeding will set in, and genetic diversity will worsen. That will make the population — and the species as a whole — more susceptible to shifting environmental circumstances, like climate change.
Grizzlies from the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems have wandered out of the core of their ranges, and are very close to meeting. But that means they're getting into places they haven't been before, and there's a lot of open agricultural land in between the two populations.
Ranchers are often willing to find ways to safely live with grizzlies, and several organizations are helping them do so. They're helping ranchers safely dispose of cow carcasses and build electric fences.
Jay Bodner, executive vice president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, said private landowners and ranchers own some of the best habitat in the state, and all kinds of wildlife species, including grizzly bears, gravitate toward it.
When grizzlies prey on livestock, that has a huge impact on production, and the costs go far beyond the losses of individual animals, he said. Cattle move differently when grizzly bears are in their backyard, and pregnancy rates can drop. Day-to-day tasks become more difficult.
“We’ve implemented some of the programs to try to help producers lessen some of the impacts, like electric fencing, but even that in and of itself is not a foolproof solution for eliminating those depredations,” Bodner said.
He thinks delisting would help. Returning management of the Yellowstone grizzly population to the state would give ranchers in the area more flexibility in dealing with conflict situations, he said, and it would provide them with opportunities to interact directly with state agencies so they can resolve conflicts quickly.
Over the past five years, officials have tried to delist the Greater Yellowstone population from the Endangered Species Act, but bear advocates have prevented that from happening through lawsuits.
A federal court ruled in 2018 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service couldn’t return management of Yellowstone grizzlies to the states until it determined whether doing so would threaten other isolated grizzly populations. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision.
Last March, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a five-year status review of grizzlies in the Lower 48 states, which recommended no change to the species’ threatened status.
There is “enough uncertainty associated with conservation efforts, such that the grizzly bear in the lower-48 States remains likely to become in danger of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout all of its range,” the agency wrote.
The states of Montana and Wyoming have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore management of the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone populations to the states. They argue that bear numbers have surpassed agreed-upon recovery goals.
Last December, Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission approved signing an updated tri-state agreement with the states of Wyoming and Idaho over the Greater Yellowstone population. The document would coordinate management between states upon a delisting.
Under the agreement, the ecosystem would be managed to support approximately 930 bears, and any hunting would be halted if the population dipped below about 830 animals. The states would commit to translocating bears between ecosystems if genetic exchange doesn't occur naturally through migration.
The tri-state agreement notes that state officials “have the authority, capability and biological data to implement appropriate hunting restrictions, management relocations and removals,” and they will use that authority to regulate bear deaths in accordance with the document.
Blackfeet Chairman Timothy Davis said his tribe isn’t taking a position on delisting grizzly populations, and if state officials want to open up a hunting season, that’s their prerogative. But when bears come to Blackfeet tribal land, they won’t be hunted. They’ll be managed as they always have.
“From a tribal perspective, historically, we haven’t hunted the grizzly bear,” Davis said. “We don’t eat them, we don’t hunt them for sport — we have a covenant with them to coexist and live at peace… We always respected them as an animal like us here on this Earth.”
Coexistence was how the Blackfeet people survived, because going in and wiping the animals out would not be sustainable, according to Davis.
“If we do not take care of the Earth, it won’t take care of us,” he said.
———
Servheen once thought that the future of grizzly bears was a good one, and he was a strong proponent for returning management back to states. Years ago, he wrote the rule for it, which was challenged in court.
After the Montana Legislature last spring, he changed his mind. Servheen said political forces driven by a hatred of predators and a fact-free approach to wildlife management, represent the greatest threat to the long-term survival of the species.
Servheen was among 50 retired wildlife biologists and professionals who urged state legislators and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to oppose bills that made it easier for people to kill grizzly bears and wolves.
A bill that allows people to kill grizzlies that are threatening to kill people or livestock was signed into law, though it won’t go into effect until after populations are delisted.
Advocates said it gives people who live in grizzly habitat the ability to defend themselves and their livelihoods, but Servheen said the definition of the word “threatening” is loose, and it will result in lots of dead bears.
Another new law bars Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from relocating grizzlies involved in conflicts outside of designated recovery zones.
Staff in the department said it would help provide certainty over the state agency's role in dealing with conflict situations, but Servheen said it would restrict options for relocation.
“Politicians shouldn't be making detailed wildlife management decisions any more than I should be making decisions about insurance policy,” Servheen said. “Things have changed, and we are in a different political climate. I think it’s a dangerous time for predators.”
Steve Primm, an associate for Future West and the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, sees another barrier in the way grizzly bear recovery — rapid development in places like Bozeman, and the perception among segments of the population that wild country is just “a pretty and fun place” to recreate and act out personal goals.
When people "move into some wild place up in the hills outside of Bozeman or outside of Ennis," that land is theirs, but it is also habitat, Primm said. “That’s just something that comes with choosing to live here."
Primm said grizzlies should be thought of as having their own intrinsic right to exist, and thinking about them in a utilitarian way — focusing on what they can do for us or ecosystems, diminishes our relationship with them.
People hold a range of emotions about animals like grizzly bears. They can represent adventure, wildness and a challenge that can't be found in much of the civilized world, Primm said.
Chairman Davis said all the animals that were here when Lewis and Clark arrived in 1804 are still here and, moving forward, we have to be good stewards of them.
"They have a purpose, we have a purpose, and together, that purpose is for there to be peace," he said. "Creation was created that way so we could enjoy what the Creator gave to us, as a people ... We need to be thankful for that so we can continue to live in peace and harmony with nature, as one."