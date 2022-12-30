A total of 13 bison were killed outside of West Yellowstone this week after being hit by a semitruck.
The West Yellowstone Police Department said in a news release that the truck hit multiple bison on Highway 191 north of the town Wednesday evening. The release said 13 bison were killed, and that some of them were euthanized because of their injuries.
Bison are common in the area and are often seen grazing along the roadside. They migrate out of Yellowstone National Park toward Hebgen Lake. The police department’s release said that often puts them in danger of being hit by vehicles traveling the road.
“We are always saddened by any of these incidents, particularly when so many animals are lost,” the release said.
The release urged drivers to slow down, and said that although speed may not have been a factor in the incident, “road conditions at the time would dictate traveling below the posted speed limit.”
Officials from the West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Yellowstone National Park, Hebgen Basin Fire Department and the Montana Department of Transportation helped with the incident.
The Buffalo Field Campaign, a bison advocacy group, said in a statement Friday that one of its members saw an individual bison with a smashed horn and damage to its head on Thursday.
The group said 19 bison had been killed along highways near West Yellowstone so far this winter. The group also said four moose and a grizzly bear have been killed in collisions.
Buffalo Field Campaign members work to notify drivers in the area when bison are on or near the road by posting signs and flagging drivers down, but they don’t do so at night because of the danger that would pose. They have also pushed for reducing the speed limit in that area, they plan to urge officials to consider building wildlife crossing infrastructure in the area — such as an overpass or underpass.
