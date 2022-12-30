Let the news come to you

A total of 13 bison were killed outside of West Yellowstone this week after being hit by a semitruck.

The West Yellowstone Police Department said in a news release that the truck hit multiple bison on Highway 191 north of the town Wednesday evening. The release said 13 bison were killed, and that some of them were euthanized because of their injuries.

Bison are common in the area and are often seen grazing along the roadside. They migrate out of Yellowstone National Park toward Hebgen Lake. The police department’s release said that often puts them in danger of being hit by vehicles traveling the road.


Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

