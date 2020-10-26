An Ennis man is accused of shooting and killing a woman over the weekend.
Rick Park, 53, is being held on felony charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon in connection to the death of 36-year-old Nicole Watson, of Helena, according to a Madison County law enforcement news release.
He is being held at the Gallatin County jail, according to the jail’s inmate roster.
The shooting is under investigation.
On Friday around 2 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a gunshot in Ennis.
Watson died from a gunshot wound at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis, according to the news release.
Park was arrested in connection to the incident.
Further details were not immediately available.
John Moore, Ennis police chief, said Park would likely have an initial appearance to set his bail sometime this week. As of Monday morning, he said, there had been no charging documents filed related to the incident.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.