Voters will hit the polls on Tuesday in Gallatin County to vote in the 2022 primary elections.
The primary elections Tuesday will have voters choosing nominees for a new congressional district and for who will challenge Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert in the fall, among other races.
There are three Democrats and five Republicans running for their respective party’s nominations for the new first congressional district covering much of western Montana. On the Republican side, former congressman and interior secretary Ryan Zinke is running against Mary Todd, Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, and Al Olszewski.
Cora Neumann, Tom Winter and Monica Tranel are facing off for the Democratic nomination.
Lambert is running unopposed in the Republican primary for county attorney, while Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell are running in the Democratic primary.
There are a slew of opposed and unopposed primaries on both sides of the ballot for legislative seats, and questions asking whether voters support a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county.
Absentee voters were sent botha Republican and Democratic ballot, but only are permitted to return one ballot. County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said Monday that voters should discard the ballot they don’t fill out, not put it in the secrecy envelope with the filled-out ballot.
By Friday, 17,977 ballots had been returned to the county. According to the Montana Secretary of State, a few thousand more had been returned over the weekend for a total of 19,796 by Sunday evening at 10:45 p.m.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County Election Administrator told the Chronicle last week that if people have not received their absentee ballots they can still vote at the polls provisionally.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.