With Election Day less than a week away, the window to register to vote is fast closing, and a change in the state's voter registration law has shortened the time for late registration.Montanans can no longer register to vote on Election Day after House Bill 176 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte in April. The new law instead moves up the timetable for late registration to noon on Monday, Nov. 1, the day before Election Day.Gallatin County residents who still need to register to vote have to go to the elections department in the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St. Another law passed at this year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 169, added requirements for identification at polling places and to register to vote. For example, if a person does not have a Montana driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number, they have to provide a photo ID and a document showing their name and address, like a utility bill.This year's election features a question on how to fund affordable housing, who will be the next mayor of Bozeman, who will fill the three open seats on the Bozeman City Commission, who will serve as Bozeman municipal judge, a fourth try by the county to pass a bond to replace the Law and Justice Center, a bond to move a Bozeman fire station and a bond for parks and recreation facility repairs.There will be no polling places open this upcoming Election Day, but curbside ballot drop-off is set to begin Thursday morning at the courthouse, according to a release from the county.Election workers will be set up outside the main entrance of the building on Thursday, Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballot drop-off on Election Day will go from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Ballots can also be dropped off at the Belgrade City Clerk's Office, Manhattan Town Clerk's Office, Three Forks City Hall and West Yellowstone Clerk's Office. Nearly 18,000 filled-out ballots have been received by the Gallatin County Elections Department since Oct. 15, said Eric Semerad, elections administrator and Gallatin County clerk and recorder. Those ballots will be kept in a vault within the elections department until counting begins Monday morning of next week.However, roughly 6,670 ballots were returned to the elections department after being deemed undeliverable. Those ballots will be held and then disposed of a year from this Election Day, Semerad said. About 26% of ballots have been returned so far. A county bond issue, like the Law and Justice Center bond, needs at least 30% of ballots returned to be considered, whereas the city bond for recreational facility repairs needs a simple majority and is not dependent on ballot return rates.In 2019, the return rate for county and city elections was 40%, about 33% in 2017, and 42% in 2015.Montana was one of 22 states that allowed Election Day voter registration in the 2020 general election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Neighboring states Idaho, Washington and Wyoming all have Election Day voter registration.The Gallatin County school elections were underway when HB 176 went into effect, leaving the elections with a two week window between the law’s enactment and the Election Day in May, Semerad said.One person tried to register on Election Day for that election and they were turned away.Before the law was changed this year, voters statewide rejected a ballot initiative that looked to overturn the same-day registration law in 2014. Roughly 58% of voters in Gallatin County voted against the proposed change.Just over 8,000 people across the state used same-day registration for the 2020 general election, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State’s website. Gallatin County had the fifth-highest total of same-day registration at 559.That number was nearly double for the 2016 general election, with just over 1,000 people registering on Election Day.A total of four lawsuits against HB 176 have been filed since April, all alleging that the law is a form of voter suppression. Three were filed in Yellowstone County District Court by the Montana Democratic Party, Western Native Voice and Montana Youth Action — the latter two also include complaints against SB 169.A fourth lawsuit was filed last month by union group Montana Federation of Public Employees with the Cascade County District Court. 