Monica Tranel took an early lead in the Democratic primary for Montana's western congressional district, and it only grew as the night wore on.
With the race not yet officially called, both of the other Democratic candidates conceded to her, including Bozeman's Cora Neumann.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, at an election watch party at her family home, Neumann congratulated Tranel on her victory.
“I’m truly so proud,” Neumann said. “I feel we’ve won because we’ve stuck to our values and the reasons why we got into this race.”
At about 11 p.m., results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office showed Tranel, a Missoula attorney, garnering 66% of the vote to Neumann's 26%. Tom Winter, a former state lawmaker from Missoula, had received 7% of the vote.
While giving a speech surrounded by her family, Neumann urged Montanans to get out and vote for the Democratic ticket — and for Tranel — in November saying Montanans are fighting “for our future, our kids’ futures and to make sure we leave them a Montana where they can grow and thrive.”
“Our work is far from over,” she added.
Tranel celebrated her win at a party in Missoula. Lee Newspapers reported that Tranel told supporters the general election would be a "big, big challenge."
"We are up against corporate money, we are up against corruption," Tranel said.
Back in Bozeman, as results trickled in, Neumann stayed indoors while her friends and family celebrated the night.
Although the mood grew more somber as the gap between Tranel and Neumann grew, the party's atmosphere stayed positive.
Neumann said that was consistent throughout her campaign.
"I ran with a positive message of everything we can do together," she said.
Neumann, who holds a doctorate in public health, has worked with a number of nonprofits. She founded the Global First Ladies Alliance, an organization that empowers first ladies around the world, working with First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama and has been an adviser for the U.S. State Department.
During the pandemic, she founded We Are Montana, which focused on increasing access to health care in rural places.
She grew up in Bozeman and moved back in 2019, where she and her husband are raising two children. She ran briefly for the Democratic nomination in Montana's 2020 U.S. Senate race.
She was one of the three Democrats and five Republicans running to be nominated for the new congressional district covering much of western Montana.
Neumann, Winter and Tranel ran for the Democratic nomination for Montana's new congressional district.
Winter issued a statement on Twitter conceding the race at around 9:30 p.m.
"Although our people-powered campaign couldn't overcome the long odds in this election, it's clear that working Montanans overwhelmingly support the popular progressive policies we fight for," Winter said.
Former congressman and interior secretary Ryan Zinke, Mary Todd, Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, and Al Olszewski were running for the Republican nomination.
Neumann said Tuesday night that she ran because Montanans deserved a representative that would fight to have good jobs and wages so Montanans can afford to stay and ensure business could succeed, and to protect public lands.
“There's nothing about this campaign that we would have changed,” she said.