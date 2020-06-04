Montana’s first statewide all mail-ballot election went smoothly, according to county election officials.
For Gallatin County, Tuesday’s election wasn’t much different than previous elections because the county has held mail-ballot elections for ballot issues like mill levies and elected positions such as school district trustee, said election manager Casey Hayes. Even when the county holds polling place elections, the majority of residents vote absentee.
Ballots for Tuesday’s election were mailed in early May, giving people several weeks to vote. People could also register via email to limit in-person contact. Voters were still permitted to vote or register in-person.
“In my perspective, there is greater access to the ballot when you do the election by mail,” Hayes said.
Gallatin County was one of the last places to release a final election night tally, but the results still came out faster than they did in the 2018 general election.
The county had an additional tabulator for this election — bringing its total to three — and didn’t experience mechanical failures, Hayes said.
Due to a new state law, the county began processing ballots a few days before the election and started counting them on Monday. As a result, when the first results were released at about 9 p.m., there were only about 3,000 ballots left to be counted.
In Park County, the new law helped the election go more efficiently, said clerk and recorder Maritza Reddington.
“This process was key in being able to start the tabulation early on Election Day,” she said. “Even with the high turnout, we finished the count and had results earlier than we ever have since I have been in office.”
Tuesday’s mail-ballot election was a response to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, election officials began calling for a mail-ballot election and some election judges dropped out over concerns about the virus. Shortly after, Gov. Steve Bullock allowed counties to change the format of their elections. All chose to do so.
This left a short time to prepare the mail-ballot election, which Reddington said was challenging for Park County. Every voter had to receive three ballots — one each for the Democratic, Green and Republican parties’ primaries — and each ballot had to have an official stamp. Park County had to hire additional staff to stamp the 36,000 ballots the county mailed, Reddington said.
Madison County also has a large number of absentee voters and is used to running mail-ballot elections, said clerk and recorder Kathleen Mumme.
“We love doing mail-ballot elections because they are more streamlined. It’s more like three weeks of steady work rather than one very busy week,” she said. “I think it’d be hard to find election officials who don’t prefer mail-ballot elections.”
The biggest challenge, Mumme said, was to enforce social distancing as people came in and out of the election office.
Tuesday’s election also saw record turnout across Montana. A total of 391,543 people voted, which was many more than the last primary record, set in 2016 with 293,548 ballots cast, according to the secretary of state’s website.
The turnout rate was 64.8%, not quite topping the record set by the 1972 primary, which had a 70.7% turnout rate.
Like the state, southwest Montana counties also hit primary records. Gallatin County had 39,854 ballots counted, a 59% turnout rate. Park County saw 7,535 voters for a 66% turnout rate. Madison County had 4,127 votes cast and a 69% turnout rate.
“It was a good election,” Mumme said. “It’s always good in my opinion for more people to vote.”
