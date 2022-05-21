Republicans running in legislative races in Gallatin County are both raising more money and outspending their Democratic counterparts.
The latest campaign finance filing period ended May 20, which is the final deadline before the June 7 primary election. Candidates are still required to file individual reports for money earned and spent before Election Day.
The reports that were due Friday account for how much money candidates brought in and spent between April 15 and May 15.
Money raised during the primary can be transferred to general election accounts, according to state law. If a candidate loses, they have the option to either return the money to their donors or donate it to a nonprofit.
Republicans have about $78,000 in cash on hand, while Democrats have just over $64,000 in the bank, filings show.
Republicans also have one candidate advantage in the number of hopefuls running for seats in both the house and senate of the Montana Legislature with a total of 16.
Democrats have spent just over $9,600 for this reporting period, whereas Republicans have spent about $15,000.
In the Republican primary for Senate District 34, Shelley Vance is crushing her opponent Bryan Haysom in fundraising. Vance has $23,567.76 in cash on hand, and has spent $1,730. Haysom has not raised any money.
In House District 65, Republican James Cocco also has an edge on his opponent Ryan Eisele. Cocco has $2,738.68 in the bank, while Eisele has $140. Cocco is also spending more, shelling out $2,243.10 in this period. Eisele has spent $30.
The Republican primary rematch for HD 68 between Rep. Caleb Hinkle and Bruce Grubbs saw both candidates spend roughly the same amount of money — Hinkle spent $2,399.56 while Grubbs spent $2,593.01.
Hinkle has more cash on hand, however, with $7,131.19. Grubbs has just shy of $4,000.
The lone Democratic primary battle between Michelle Vered and Alanah Griffith for HD 64 has a steady flow of cash.
Griffith reported $8,534.98 in the bank and a total of $2,371.05 spent during the period. Vered, who did not have a new report for this filing period as of Saturday, had $12,780.10 in cash for the previous reporting period.
The two legislative candidates with the largest bankrolls don’t have primary races. Rep. Ed Stafman, who represents HD 62, has $28,775.30.
Rep. Jane Gillette of HD 64 has $25,575.30.
Though countywide races have fewer candidates and a smaller total of money in the bank this reporting period, one race stands out.
Audrey Cromwell, who is running in the Democratic primary against Deputy County Attorney Bjorn Boyer, outspent her opponent by a wide margin. Cromwell had $5,720.64 on hand, but spent $15,252.75 in this reporting period.
Boyer had $4,154.36 on hand, and spent $1,172.