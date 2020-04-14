A Republican has dropped out of the race for the state House seat that covers south Bozeman, leaving the primary uncontested.
Jason Zeng, a Ph.D. student in chemical engineering at Montana State University, announced his candidacy in February. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Zeng said he plans to move back to California, making him ineligible to serve House District 63 if elected.
Haysom will face Democrat Alice Buckley, who also has an uncontested primary, in the November election.
Zeng filed for the seat after learning that Haysom didn’t live in House District 63. As a student at MSU, which makes up a large part of House District 63, Zeng said he could be a voice for his peers in the state Legislature.
Haysom lives in Belgrade and grew up in the Gallatin Valley. He is a recent MSU graduate. In an interview after he announced his candidacy, Haysom said he would like to improve the state’s education system, protect agriculture and improve the Department of Health and Human Services.
Haysom has been charged with a handful of misdemeanors in the last decade, including driving while under the influence of alcohol in May 2009. He has said his past won’t affect his ability to serve in the state House.
Buckley, his opponent in November, moved to Bozeman after graduating from college. She has worked for local nonprofits and businesses. She has said she is running for House District 63 to speak up for women and younger Montanans.
House District 63 leans Democrat. Most recently, Rep. Zach Brown represented the district. He isn’t seeking reelection as he is running for Gallatin County Commission against Republican Carter Atkinson.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.