Demonstrators against recent policy changes at the United States Postal Service gathered Saturday in front of the post office downtown with signs, chants and songs as part of a national day of action.
Bozeman’s “Save the Post Office” rally, which drew around 40 people, was one of hundreds across the country Saturday organized to protest measures that have resulted in mail delivery delays and the removal of mail collection boxes.
Rally-goers carried signs that said “U.S. mail is not for sale” and “Defunding the Post Office equals voter suppression.” They chanted, “Whose Post Office? Our Post Office,” drawing honks and waves from passing cars.
Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor who President Donald Trump appointed to lead the U.S. Postal Service this May, recently drew criticism for implementing an “organizational realignment” to the agency. The policy changes included banning overtime for workers and removing some mail collection boxes and sorting machines across the country.
Eight mail collection boxes were removed in Gallatin County, one of several counties in Montana set to hold the 2020 November election by mail, the Chronicle reported Friday. According to a news release from Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, the boxes will be reinstated until after the election is over.
Julia Shaida and her daughter Isabel Shaida organized Bozeman’s rally, one of hundreds spearheaded by the progressive civic action group MoveOn.org. Saturday’s day of action sought to “save the post office from Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign,” according to MoveOn.org.
Julia Shaida encouraged the crowd to call representatives in Congress, buy stamps and vote early using mail-in ballots.
“The Post Office has a mandate to serve mail, not to make a profit,” she said. “The Post Office guarantees delivery everywhere.”
The two decided to organize Saturday’s rally after seeing that no one in Bozeman had stepped up for the day of action. The two got support from the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate activist group, of which Isabel Shaida is a member.
One crisis after another under the Trump administration “speaks to how interconnected this all is,” Isabel Shaida said.
“If they can attack such a favored and beloved institution, what else can they attack?” said Joey Morrison, another member of the Sunrise Movement.
Of all the issues that have come up in the last several years, Jack Davis, a Bozeman resident who attended the rally, said saving the Postal Service is the most important, as it affects everyone.
“It’s an absolutely criminal thing taking place, and we have to stand up for [the U.S. Postal Service],” he said. “It shouldn’t be political. People depend on it for medicine and for checks.”
Marvin Hartman, a Vietnam veteran and retired mailman from Indiana, said defunding the U.S. Postal Service is a partisan attack on democracy. He said the Postal Service provides good-paying jobs for minorities and veterans, and veterans receive medications through the mail.
“No institution is safe,” Hartman said. “They’ll sell us off piece by piece.”
