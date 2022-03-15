With the filing period officially over, the field of candidates for primary elections in Montana is set.
The filing period ended at 5 p.m. Monday. Every House District in the state and over half of the Senate Districts, will have races this year. Gallatin County has 12 offices on the ballot, too, and Montana is going to elect two members of Congress.
Few races will feature a primary battle despite the loaded docket of candidates. The primary election will be held on June 7.
The Gallatin County Attorney race is the only countywide race set to feature a primary face-off. Democratic candidates Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell are vying for Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert’s position. Lambert, a Republican, has filed for reelection.
Boyer has been a deputy county attorney since 2014 working primarily as a prosecutor. Cromwell has worked in the judicial system in Gallatin County for 12 years as a defense attorney, prosecutor and judge. The winner of that primary race would battle Lambert in November.
Republicans Bryan Haysom and Shelley Vance will meet in the primary for Senate District 34. Vance’s husband, Gordon, has termed out of the seat. First-time candidate Damion Lynn, a Democrat, filed for the district, and will face the primary winner in the general election.
Democratic candidates Alanah Griffith and Michelle Vered will face-off in the primary for House District 64. That seat is held by Republican Rep. Jane Gillette, who filed for reelection in January.
Republicans James Cocco and Ryan Eisele will go head-to-head in the June primary for House District 65. Democratic incumbent Rep. Kelly Kortum filed for reelection in January.
A repeat of a 2020 primary battle will take place, too. Republican Bruce Grubbs is set to square-off against incumbent Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle in House District 68. Grubbs previously held the seat from 2017 to 2021.
Hinkle defeated Grubbs in the 2020 Republican primary for the district by 351 votes.
U.S. Air Force veteran Joe Hancock filed as a Democrat for the same seat.
Candidates have also filed for several county-level offices. County Auditor Erin Cox, a Democrat, is running unopposed for her seat. County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, a Democrat, filed for reelection. will face Republican Marla Davis has also filed for that job.
Democrat Jennifer Boyer and Republican Joe Flynn have filed to run for Gallatin County Commission. They would replace longtime commissioner Joe Skinner.
Rick West and Bryan Adams are running for Justice of the Peace departments one and two, respectively.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, a Republican, is running for his position unopposed.
Republican Matthew Henry and Democrat John Nielson are running for Superintendent of Schools. Democrat Benjamin Godfrey and Republican Maureen Horton have filed for Gallatin County Treasurer.
Sherwin Leep, Tony Thatcher, Loren Blanksma, Jason Camp, Thomas Hinz and Sarah Washko all filed to run for the nonpartisan Conservation District Supervisor positions.
The primary election for Montana’s new congressional seat is full of candidates. Republicans Ryan Zinke, Mary Todd, Al Olszewski, Matt Jette, Mitch Heuer have filed, as have and Democrats Cora Neumann, Monica Travel and Tom Winter. Libertarian John Lamb also filed for the seat.
The new congressional district includes Bozeman, Missoula, Butte, Billings and Kalispell.
The Republican primary race for Montana’s other congressional seat will feature Rep. Matt Rosendale, Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walkingchild. The Democratic primary will include Penny Ronning, Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams. Libertarians Roger Roots, Samuel Thomas and Sam Rankin and Independent Gary Buchanan filed for the seat, too.