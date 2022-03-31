A pair of candidates who have never before held public office are set to face off in the primary race for House District 64 in southern Gallatin County.
Alanah Griffith and Michelle Vered filed as Democrats. The winner of that primary contest on June 7 will move on to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Jane Gillette.
Griffith, a fifth-generation Montanan, said she was born and raised in her district, which includes Big Sky and Four Corners.
Griffith attended law school at the University of Montana and now runs her own firm, Griffith & Cummings in Big Sky. Griffith is also the treasurer of the State Bar of Montana.
She previously served as a law clerk for former District Court Judge Mark Guenther, and worked with 24 district court judges to maintain Guenther’s caseload while he battled pancreatic cancer.
Griffith said that when she went around the district and knocked on doors, people seemed to be tired of the state of politics. She said that people want their representative to look for common ground and solutions.
“What I bring is 20 years of legal experience and advocacy on behalf of my clients,” Griffith said. “Why not bring that two decades of experience to my community?”
Vered is a data scientist, and owns her own consulting business, Big Sky Civics. Vered said she works with Montana nonprofits, providing data analysis for a variety of issues including voting rights and healthcare.
Vered moved to HD 64 two years ago, and has been in Montana since 2018. Vered said that her work as a consultant has kept her in-tune with issues.
She added that the last legislative session had policies that she disagreed with, adding that Gillette put forth policies that were counterproductive to the people of HD 64.
Both Vered and Griffith addressed the issue of affordable housing in their district.
Vered said she supported inclusionary zoning practices — regulations that require developers to pay a fee or set aside land for affordable housing projects — that would give local governments authority to make decisions about what works best for their communities.
“The solutions that are going to work for Big Sky or Bozeman are not necessarily the same as the ones for other places,” Vered said.
However, House Bill 259 prohibited the practice, nixing a major component of Bozeman’s affordable housing plan last year.
Griffith said she wants to think outside of the box on how to best approach the issue, especially since inclusionary zoning is off the table.
A possible fix could be using deed restrictions on properties, something that the Big Sky Community Housing Trust implemented earlier this month.
The trust’s GOOD DEED program places restrictions on properties, preventing them from being used as short-term rentals. The program also provides a percentage of the home’s value in cash to the owner or renter.
“A lot of it is not going to come down to the state,” Griffith said. “It’s going to be county and city driven.”
Gillette, who voted in favor of HB 259, said in an email to the Chronicle that inclusionary zoning would drive up the cost of housing through materials and land prices.
“The equation is simple,” Gillette said. “It’s about labor, lumber, and land.”
Griffith said that one issue people kept bringing up in the district were concerns with the highway, particularly with speeding and wildlife crossing.
Speed limits would be difficult to change because they are under the purview of the Montana Department of Transportation she said, but wildlife crossings are something she could affect.
Griffith said that wildlife crossings protect herd stability for animals and reduce accidents, and she would support them if elected.
Vered said she wanted to focus on making health care more affordable. She was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension, and said she has seen firsthand how expensive medical costs in Montana can be.
She said even with good health insurance, there are a lot of out-of-pocket costs. For example, she had burned through her out-of-pocket money within a week of her diagnosis.
“It’s really important that we continue to provide care for people who are the most impacted, the people who are really struggling with health conditions that prevent them from working,” Vered said. “Or working people that are on Medicaid that are working in low-wage jobs and can’t afford the cost of the healthcare system.”
Vered wrote in a guest column in the Daily Chronicle last year calling out Gillette for a pair of bills: HB 229 and HB 676.
The latter bill died during last year’s legislative session. It would have prohibited continuous eligibility for Medicaid expansion programs and changed requirements for children’s health insurance programs.
The former, HB 229, became law. That bill prevents insurance plans provided through health insurance exchange markets, like Medicaid, from paying for abortions.
The only exceptions are when a person’s life is in danger from the pregnancy, or the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest. Planned Parenthood sued the state to block that bill and others related to restricting abortion access in Montana.
Gillette said that HB 229 duplicates the federal Hyde Amendment, which also prohibits using Medicaid from paying for abortions.
“The vast majority of states in the U.S. have this reiteration of federal law as well,” Gillette said.