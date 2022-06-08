By the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the unofficial final results of this year’s federal primary election were finished.
The big takeaway: Any momentum that might have remained from the 2020 election to get out the vote had stalled Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Election office posted unofficial final results around 4 a.m. The total ballots cast this year was 27,286. That amounts to a turnout rate of about 30.95%.
There are 88,171 registered voters in Gallatin County. Prior to the primary election, 58,496 absentee ballots, or ballots for about 81% of registered voters in the county, were sent out.
The 2020 federal primary — which featured presidential candidates — had a turnout of 48%.
The statewide voter turnout was at 37.75% as of Wednesday afternoon. So far, 540 of Montana’s 663 voting precincts had fully reported results, according to election data from the Montana Secretary of State.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County election administrator, said that of the total ballots cast the total of accepted ballots was 26,491.
The difference in the two totals comes from different places, like polling place voters or rejected ballots. Semerad said there were a number of ballot envelopes returned that had both the Republican and Democratic ballots filled out, which means the elections office has to reject them.
There were also 143 provisional ballots, Semerad said.
Republican voters in Gallatin County outvoted their Democratic peers by 52 votes. That small gap breaks a three federal primary streak where Democratic voters in the county showed up in greater numbers than Republicans.
The biggest gap in that streak came in 2016, when 1,855 more Democrats voted than Republicans in that federal primary election.
The last time that GOP voters turned out more than Democrats was in 2014, when 4,416 more Republicans voted in the federal primary election than their Democratic counterparts.
That partisan difference appeared in a variety of races.
For example, the Democratic primary for House District 64 received a total of 1,209 votes for both candidates — local lawyer Alanah Griffith bested data scientist Michelle Vered in that contest.
The Republican side of the ticket, which had incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman in an uncontested primary, received 1,633 votes.
Or in House District 68, where Democratic newcomer Joe Hancock received 650 votes in an uncontested primary. Republicans Bruce Grubbs and Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, received a combined 1,790.
Hinkle, who bested Grubbs for a second time, earned 1,268 votes.