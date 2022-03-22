A district court judge ruled that a law that intended to ask Montana voters to decide how they want to vote for Supreme Court justices was unconstitutional.
The law, House Bill 325, was passed by the Montana Legislature last year. It intended to use a legislative referendum to charge voters with deciding if Supreme Court justices should continue being elected statewide or be confined to district-based voting.
A group of plaintiffs sued Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to prevent that from happening. District Court Judge Peter Ohman’s decision sided with them, ruling the law unconstitutional and stopping Jacobsen from placing the question on the November ballot.
“In this case, under HB 325 all citizens of the state would lose the right to vote for every justice of the Montana Supreme Court,” Ohman wrote in the order.
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz, who represented the plaintiffs, said he and his co-counsel, Billings-based attorney Cliff Edwards, are happy with Ohman’s opinion. But Goetz said he is sure that the state will appeal the case.
Whether Jacobsen will appeal is unclear. Richie Melby, a spokesperson for the Montana Secretary of State, said Tuesday that Jacobsen’s office had received Ohman’s order but had yet to review it.
The plaintiffs include Mary Jo Macdonald, former District Court Clerk Lori Maloney, former Democratic representatives Fritz Daily and Dorothy Bradley, former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown, former Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Vernon Finley, Montana 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson and the Montana League of Women Voters.
The main thrust of the plaintiffs’ argument was that statewide voting for Montana Supreme Court Justices was outlined in the Montana Constitution, and changing that provision would be unconstitutional.
Ohman said that the bill, HB 325, was procedurally flawed in its attempt to amend the constitution.
A previous attempt to change how Supreme Court Justices were elected was made, and subsequently shot down, in a 2012 case. The ruling in that case, Reichert v. State, determined that an attempt to change voting for Supreme Court justices was “paramount to a constitutional amendment.”
A section of the Montana Constitution explicitly outlines the process to amend the document with a ballot question. Ohman said that the Legislature’s attempt to change the constitution with the ballot question originating from HB 325 did not follow that process.
Ohman said that the “defect” in the procedural process the Legislature used in attempting to push the ballot question to voters would not be solved by the electorate making a decision.
Jacobsen argued that because Montanans had not yet voted on the ballot question, a ruling would be premature. A lawsuit against the law would only be valid if voters approved the change, she said.
Ohman disagreed.
“As to the argument that it would be more ‘prudent’ to wait until after the election, the opposite is true — it would be a waste of time and resources and deceive the voters,” Ohman said.
The state also argued that a 1992 amendment to the constitution gave the legislature the ability to change the statewide voting system. The amendment added that judges were to be elected “as provided by law.”
Ohman said that the Reichert case addressed that issue. The decision for that case said that nothing in the amendment’s language gave the Legislature power to change how Supreme Court justices are elected.
“If the intent of the 1992 Amendment was to eliminate at-large voting for justices, a draconian change, one would expect serious discussion of the proposed change,” Ohman said.