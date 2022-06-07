Three house districts and one senate district had contested primaries in the first leg of this election cycle in Gallatin County.
Many featured newcomers fresh on the scene of Montana politics. Others had longtime local elected officials or candidates trying again to make it to the Montana Legislature.
One race featured a former state representative looking to get his old job back.
Former Republican legislator Bruce Grubbs and Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, reignited a 2020 primary battle this year for House District 68. Hinkle, a self-described true conservative, defeated the more moderate Grubbs two years ago.
For a second straight primary election, Hinkle has bested the two-term legislator. Hinkle had 70.07% of the vote, while Grubbs had 29.93%.
Hinkle beat Grubbs by 351 votes in their last primary match.
The incumbent ran on a lean platform, focused on pro-life legislation, 2nd Amendment rights and keeping a slim budget.
Hinkle will face Joe Hancock, a Democrat, in November.
In the Republican primary for Senate District 34, former elected official Shelley Vance bested her primary opponent Bryan Haysom. Vance received 69.66% of the vote, while Haysom got 30.10%.
Vance, who served as Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder for 18 years, previously said she wants to help people navigate the complex structures of government.
Vance has worked in the Montana Legislature’s Legislative Services Division since 2009, when her husband Sen. Gordon Vance was first elected.
Vance will go on to face newcomer Damion Lynn, a Democrat, in November.
Republican newcomers James Cocco and Ryan Eisele met in the primary for House District 65. Cocco defeated Eisele for the Republican nomination.
Cocco had 67.54% of the vote, while Eisele had 31.78%.
Cocco’s platform revolved around faith, family and freedom. If elected, his focus would include election integrity, “right to life” policies, pro-business policies and establishing a lean and responsible government.
Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, will face Cocco in November.
The lone Democratic legislative primary was between another pair of newcomers, Alanah Griffith and Michelle Vered, in House District 64.
Griffith won with 73.45% of the vote, while Vered had 26.46%.
The Big Sky resident previously said she wants to use her background as a lawyer to find common ground and solutions for her potential constituents. One issue Griffith is focused on is affordable housing in her district.
Griffith will face incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman and Libertarian candidate Doug Campbell in November.