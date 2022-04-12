Republican legislators visited Bozeman over the weekend to make the case for a special session to look into election integrity in Montana.
The Gallatin County Republican Central Committee hosted Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, and Republican candidate Lyn Hellegaard to discuss possible flaws in the state’s election systems and how to improve them. The lawmakers and Republican hopeful presented the Election Integrity Conference at the Petra Academy in Bozeman on Saturday.
Close to 45 people gathered in the school’s cafeteria. Attendees included current lawmakers Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, and Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, and candidates Shelley Vance, a Republican running for Senate District 34, and Marla Davis, a Republican vying for the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder position.
Manzella said that she and her peers in the Legislature who have been pushing for a special session to investigate election integrity in Montana “haven’t had any luck” in getting funding for appointing members to a proposed committee.
“So now we’re taking the story to our citizens in hope that it will resonate with you,” Manzella said.
A group of 10 Republican legislators — which included Manzella, Tschida and Gillette — sent a letter to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen requesting that a poll be sent out to every legislator in the state to gauge their interest in calling a special session.
That special session would establish a committee made up of members of the Montana House and Senate to investigate election security.
So far, support for the special session has been lackluster.
Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for legislative Republicans, said in an email to the Chronicle that Republican leadership has discussed the poll and possible subsequent special session with party members in both chambers.
“At this point, the votes don’t seem to be there to call a special session,” Schmauch said.
House Minority Leader Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said in an emailed statement that Montana’s elections are “among the most well-run and secure elections in the country.”
“Any special session we’d hold to ‘confirm’ this basic fact would amount to little more than a taxpayer-funded campaign stunt designed to push a D.C. narrative that has nothing to do with Montana elections or the Montanans who run them,” Abbott said.
Both Manzella and Tschida attended MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium on election security in South Dakota last year. Manzella admitted she was not a cyber security expert, but believed that there were vulnerabilities in machines used by election offices in Montana.
Manzella presented information from a pair of reports released two years ago. One was from the Government Accountability Office — an agency that acts as a nonpartisan watchdog for the U.S. Congress — that said the Department of Homeland Security needed to “address identified challenges ahead of the 2020 Election.”
The other report was from the state’s Legislative Audit Division, titled “The Security and Maintenance of Montana’s Election Systems.”
She described numerous findings from both reports, including voter registration website spoofing, election machines being susceptible to remote hacking and poor state guidelines for spending federal money on election machines.
Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad said that the machines the county uses to count votes are designed to not connect to the internet, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and cannot be reached by a cellphone.
Manzella recommended that the Montana Legislature clearly define the scope of election security in the state. She added that assessments of election security through defined security measures should be mandated, too.
“This is all on us, this is all on the Legislature to make this right,” Manzella said.
Lyn Hellegaard, who is running as a Republican to replace Tschida in House District 97, shared her findings from when she led a count of affirmation envelopes for the Montana Election Integrity Project last year at the Missoula County elections office. That count found a margin of error of 6%.
However, a count led by the Missoula County Republican Central Committee in March found a margin of error of .09% out of 72,500 votes cast in Missoula County in 2020.