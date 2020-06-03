In a tight Republican race for House District 64, Jane Gillette beat Randy Chamberlin by 32 votes, 50.4% to 49.3%, according to nearly complete results the Gallatin County Election Department released at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Gillette, a dentist, ran an unsuccessful campaign for a state House seat in 2018. Her campaign focused on defending the constitution and personal liberties, protecting access to public lands, improving healthcare, reducing government waste and investing in infrastructure, according to her campaign website.
Chamberlin is the CEO of Montana Steel Industries. His candidate Facebook page says his focus is limiting taxes, reducing government spending and upholding gun, civil and equal rights.
Gillette will face Democrat Brian Popiel in the general election. Popiel, the owner of Arete Builders in Bozeman, beat fly-fishing guide Josh Seckinger in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Popiel received 57.5% of the vote, while Seckinger received 42%.
