In a tight Republican race for House District 64, Jane Gillette has a 32-vote lead over Randy Chamberlin, based on results released Wednesday morning by the Gallatin County Election Department.
With that margin, the race isn’t close enough for a recount, said election manager Casey Hayes.
However, there are 45 voters whose ballots have yet to be counted because of issues related to signatures. Hayes said the election department is working to contact the voters, who have until Monday to resolve the issues.
Depending on how many of the 45 ballots can be counted, the results of the race could change.
Gillette, a dentist, ran an unsuccessful campaign for a state House seat in 2018. If elected, she plans to focus on health care, ensuring the social safety net is “appropriate and lean” and helping families by encouraging economic growth and ensuring livable wages.
She also vowed to speak with district residents to ensure she works on areas important to them.
“This district is diverse and has diverse issues,” Gillette said. “That makes it particularly important to have someone who will listen and do their homework, and I can be that person.”
Chamberlin, CEO of Montana Steel Industries, said he’s disappointed in the results so far but feels he ran a solid campaign that addressed topics district residents care about, including property tax reform, public land access and upholding constitutional rights.
“I don’t consider myself a politician, but I entered to provide a different voice and feel I was able to do that,” he said.
Gillette, who has received 50.4% of the vote, raised about $61,600, largely from health care professionals, making her one of the top fundraisers in the state’s legislative races, according to reports from the Commissioner of Political Practices. Chamberlin, who has 49.3% of the vote, brought in about $14,200.
The Republican winner will face Democrat Brian Popiel and Libertarian Doug Campbell in the November election.
In Tuesday’s primary, Popiel, the owner of Arete Builders in Bozeman, beat fly-fishing guide Josh Seckinger, 58% to 42%. Popiel’s platform emphasizes promoting education, defending Medicaid expansion, investing in affordable housing, building resilience in the state budget and protecting the environment.
Popiel has raised about $3,600, according to the Commissioner of Political Practices.
Flipping House District 64, which spans from Four Corners to West Yellowstone, is a priority for Democrats who are looking to change the dynamics of the state House where they held 42 seats during the last legislative session — nine shy of the majority.
