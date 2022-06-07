Gallatin County voters have made their decision on adding a local sales tax to recreational and medical marijuana sold in the county.
Both sets of local option taxes were approved by voters in the county, according to preliminary results from the Gallatin County Elections Office. Voters approved a recreational local option tax with 78.42% of the vote, and a medical local option tax with 57.75% of the vote.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that he was not surprised that voters approved both measures after seeing what happened in other counties.
Four other counties — Missoula, Dawson, Park and Yellowstone — have had the taxes up and running for months. Missoula County voters declined to add a local option tax to medical marijuana sales.
The county has estimated that the pair of taxes combined would generate about $1.3 million in revenue.
That number could change, especially with tourists visiting the county.
“The $1.3 million estimate, we haven’t really seen a summer season with the amount of tourist influx that we get,” MacFarlane said.
Despite early results showing a majority of voter approval for the two questions, there may be an issue with certifying the ballot questions when it comes time for the county to conduct its election canvass.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said that there was an issue with the notice for the marijuana ballot questions that might affect their certification. That issue would only have an effect on local option tax questions.
Voters in the county previously approved Initiative 190, which allowed for the sale of recreational marijuana in Gallatin County, with 66.5% of the vote in 2020.
Not all of the marijuana tax money will go to the county. Gallatin County will receive 50%. Cities and towns will get 45% — that money is spread based on a ratio of the city’s population compared to the counties, meaning Bozeman will likely get the highest payout.
The remaining 5% will go to the state to “defray costs” from administering the local option taxes.
Gallatin County officials said earlier this year that the tax money would go toward mental health services in the county. The exact landing spot for the money, however, is still unclear.
MacFarlane said that the county wants to do more with the money, but has had issues in finding where to put the money to its best use.
Montana’s Cannabis Control Division estimated year-to-date sales for both medical and recreational marijuana were just over $123 million. Recreational sales account for about $76 million of that estimate.
Statewide year-to-date estimated taxes on marijuana sales were just over $17.1 million — recreational sales tax contributed the most with $15.29 million in estimated tax revenue.
The state agency’s May sales estimates indicated that Gallatin County dispensaries sold just over $3.64 million in both medical and recreational marijuana products.
Twelve counties, including Gallatin County, were set to decide on local option sales tax for recreational and medical marijuana Tuesday.
Prior to Election Day, dispensary owners in Gallatin County shared their concerns over the then proposed increase in marijuana sales taxes.
Some were fine with an additional tax on recreational marijuana. Many were opposed to increasing taxes on medical marijuana. They feared increased taxes and prices, which ultimately would fall on to customers, would create a higher demand for black market products.