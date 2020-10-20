The two candidates for Gallatin County Commission are focused on better managing the area’s growth.
Democrat Zach Brown, 30, has represented Bozeman in the state Legislature since 2015. He is now chair of the Water Policy Interim Committee and ranking minority member for the House on the Revenue Interim Committee.
Brown grew up in Bozeman and attended the University of Montana. After graduating, he moved to Washington, D.C., for a year to serve as a Truman Albright Fellow. He then returned to Montana, where he worked until 2019 as a program manager for One Montana, a Bozeman nonprofit focused on rural-urban connections. In recent months, Brown has worked with the Montana Nonprofit Association on census outreach.
Brown also serves as a high school basketball official, mentors an elementary school student through a local nonprofit and works part-time for the Human Resource Development Council.
“I’m a common-ground person,” he said. “…I believe for the most part, most people across geographic or ideological or partisan lines agree on about 80% of the issues. … I want to spend my time in that space. I don’t spend my time trying to focus on those things that divide us.”
Republican Carter Atkinson, 57, works for Global Travel Alliance, a Bozeman business that takes students on educational trips to places like Washington, D.C., and is a member guide for the Yellowstone Club.
He moved to Bozeman several years ago from California, where he graduated from Chapman University with a degree in liberal studies before working in construction and then running a carnival business. He also spent time as a stay-at-home dad.
Atkinson and Brown are vying for the commission seat held by Republican Don Seifert, who ran for state House District 69 and lost in the June primary.
The winning candidate will join Republican Joe Skinner and Democrat Scott MacFarlane on the commission. Commissioners’ terms are six years.
As Gallatin County grows, the commissioners have had to respond to an increasing number of land-use conflicts. To address the conflicts, the commissioners, along with the Belgrade City Council and Bozeman City Commission, recently approved the Triangle Plan, a multi-year effort to create a blueprint for development in the area around Four Corners.
Atkinson and Brown both said the Triangle Plan could help government officials better review future subdivisions and infrastructure projects and could be a starting point for collaboration on tasks like crafting zoning regulations.
However, the two differ on how the county commissioners should use zoning regulations.
“People say they don’t want zoning, but then they see something they don’t like in their neighborhood and they ask for zoning,” Atkinson said. “It’s a tricky situation. I think we can use zoning as a tool, but we’ll have to do so transparently and by talking to those who would be affected.”
Before running for county commissioner, Atkinson saw firsthand how land-use conflicts could play out. Last fall, he and his neighbors in south Bozeman succeeded in blocking the Human Resource Development Council’s plans to build a seasonal emergency shelter in the area, saying it was an inappropriate place to do so.
Brown said the commissioners must be more proactive about land-use planning. Instead of always deferring to consensus, Brown said the county commissioners need to be leaders, which could mean making difficult choices that don’t have universal support.
“We’ve allowed communities to create rules when responding to crises rather than facilitating larger, forward-thinking policies about what our values and aspirations are,” he said.
To better manage growth, Atkinson has suggested the commissioners prioritize infrastructure projects and work more closely with the planning department to ensure infrastructure is in place before new developments are built.
Brown also believes infrastructure development can lag behind growth and, if elected, would advocate for more robust transportation planning, particularly in the area between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.
As the county continues to expand, Brown and Atkinson both said preserving agricultural land and open space will be increasingly important.
“The outdoors are why people want to be here, so I would never want to take that away,” Atkinson said. “I think our planning work needs to be built around protecting our outdoor resources.”
Brown said, as a commissioner, he would be an ally for farmers and ranchers.
“They have to have a pretty significant seat at the table in future land-use planning decisions,” he said.
Beyond managing growth, the county commissioners have long grappled with how to replace the Law and Justice Center, which they say is inadequate for the county’s needs and is unsafe.
In recent weeks, the current commissioners have been working to purchase a former shooting range in Four Corners for the sheriff’s office, which would free up space in the existing Law and Justice Center and reduce the space required in any future building.
Atkinson and Brown have both said they support the purchase of the Four Corners building.
Neither offered specific suggestions for replacing the Law and Justice Center, which voters have repeatedly rejected bond issues for.
Atkinson said he would use his background in construction to inform any discussion about a new center.
Brown said he would like to begin by hosting listening sessions. He also said the commissioners need to lead the charge on a new Law and Justice Center by investing money and their time in reaching out to residents.
“The challenging conversations we’re having around law enforcement and policing is an opportunity to reset our conversation about the Law and Justice Center,” Brown said. “...I respect law enforcement. I respect the judicial system. And I also think there are so many ways we can improve our criminal justice system.”
