Republican James Brown will compete against Democrat Tom Woods in the November general election for southwest Montana’s seat on the Public Service Commission.
Brown, a lawyer and Dillon native, beat Alan George, a Montana State University associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering, 65% to 35%, according to the secretary of state’s website.
“I’m surprised and humbled by the margin,” Brown said. “It’s very heartening and is a good portent for me going into the general election.”
George said he respects voters’ decision to nominate Brown and is asking his supporters to get behind the Republican nominee.
“He’s a very competent and knowledgeable energy lawyer, which gives him the background to do a good job on the Public Service Commission,” George said.
Brown ran unsuccessfully for the PSC in 2012, losing to Roger Koopman, a Bozeman lawyer who is now termed out. Brown has represented several businesses before the PSC and is the public policy director for the Montana Wool Growers Association. He has also served as a lobbyist for Citizens for Balanced Use and the Solid Waste Contractors Association.
Woods, who ran in an uncontested Democratic primary, has represented Bozeman in the state House for four terms. As a state lawmaker, Woods has sponsored several bills aimed at holding utility companies more accountable to ratepayers. He has also taught classes at MSU and is the student success coordinator in the physics department.
The PSC is a quasi-judicial body that oversees utilities including railroad, telecommunications and energy companies. The body weighs the rights of monopoly utilities to receive a certain return on their investments with customers’ rights to a reasonable price and dependable service.
In recent years, Montanans have become more interested in the PSC as the board, which is now composed of five Republicans, grapples with what the state’s energy future will look like. The PSC’s recent discussions about NorthWestern Energy’s long-term plan became heated with dozens of Montanans attending listening sessions across the state — including one in Bozeman — to call on the PSC to require NorthWestern Energy to address climate change in the plan.
Brown has said he supports an “all-of-the-above strategy for energy production” and will make decisions that “are fair to ratepayers.”
He said he is the better candidate because he wouldn’t come to the position with bias and because he is a lawyer.
“Unlike Woods, I don’t have an agenda,” Brown said. “He’s anti-NorthWestern Energy and has said he’ll do something about climate change, but his tactics are improper because the PSC’s members can’t come to cases with preconceptions and because climate change is not something that state statute places in the purview of the PSC.”
Woods said, if elected, he would protect ratepayers from being overcharged, work to protect the environment and help Montana become a clean-energy exporter.
He drew a sharp distinction between himself and Brown.
“I live in the district and have defended ratepayers for years, while my opponent is a lobbyist from Helena,” he said, referring to the fact that Brown operates a law office in the capital city.
Two additional candidates — Republican Walter Derzay and Independent Rob Elwood — launched campaigns for PSC District 3 several months ago but ultimately didn’t file for the office.
The PSC seats in District 2 and District 4 are also on the ballot in November. In District 2, which covers southeast Montana, Democrat Valerie McMurtry will face incumbent Republican Tony O’Donnell. In District 4, which represents northwest Montana, Democrat Monica Tranel will face Republican Jennifer Fielder.
