Jars of marijuana are on display beneath a glass case on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Collective Elevation. Gallatin County voters will soon decide whether to add a 3% tax to medical or a 3% tax to recreational marijuana sales in the county.
A mistake may cause the pair of marijuana local option taxes approved by Gallatin County voters to not go into effect.
When House Bill 701 passed last year, it provided the state’s regulatory framework for marijuana.
Amongst the dozens and dozens of rules, fees and requirements in the new state law came the opportunity for local governments to ask their voters to decide on implementing local option taxes on recreational and medical marijuana.
But, the new state law also introduced a new notice requirement that local governments have to abide by when putting the local option questions on the ballot. The notice needs to tell voters what goods the tax could affect prior to an election.
That law was not followed in the county.
“It was completely on me,” Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad said.
State law requires that notices be given 45 and 30 days before an election with the local option tax questions on the ballot.
Semerad said that the notices were prepared properly by the Gallatin County attorney’s office when the county commission first approved the taxes to appear on the ballot in March.
However, he never got around to putting the notices out.
Semerad said he found out he missed the timeframe when he was preparing other notices that are required during election season, like notices for polling places and voting systems.
“I spoke with the county attorney’s office about this prior to the resolution being passed,” Semerad said. “It’s just that there was so much going on it wasn’t on my radar.”
After he realized what had happened, Semerad said he immediately contacted the county attorney’s office and the county commissioners.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the issue was flagged for the commission about a week ago. He said that the issue won’t be officially looked at until the election canvass on June 20.
The county commission would decide whether to certify the results for the tax questions.
Should the commission choose to not certify the results, they could reappear on ballots in November.
Semerad said that the same process from earlier this year — commission resolutions and votes to determine if the questions go on the ballot — would have to happen again.
“It’s really unfortunate because it’s costly to run elections, even if an election is already running,” Semerad said.
