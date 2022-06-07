The Democratic nominee in the race for Gallatin County attorney has been decided.
Local lawyer Audrey Cromwell defeated Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Bjorn Boyer in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.
Preliminary results released by the Gallatin County Elections Office shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. showed that Cromwell had 76.24% of the vote early Tuesday night. Boyer had 23.37%.
Cromwell will go on to face longtime Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert, a Republican, in the general election on Nov. 8.
“I’m just really honored to have earned the confidence and support of Gallatin County voters,” Cromwell said.
Boyer said Tuesday night that he could not pinpoint exactly what he could have done better in his campaign. Despite the apparent loss, he was still ready to get to work.
“I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m going to go to work tomorrow and do the same thing I’ve been doing for the last eight years,” Boyer said.
Cromwell, who has worked as a judge pro tempore since 2014, wants to bring her experience on the bench to the county attorney’s office to make cases move more efficiently through the legal system.
One strategy to combat the sluggish movement of cases would be creating a stronger diversion program for low-level drug offenders.
Putting a person into treatment immediately through the county attorney’s office rather than on probation could help to lighten the load of the district court’s docket.
Cromwell also wants to tackle sexual crimes against women. One way to do that would be through the creation of a prosecutorial unit focused on violent crimes against women, composed of attorneys with trauma training.
Cromwell credited those kinds of prevention-oriented responses to crime trends for her advantage over Boyer on Election Day.
“It’s time for change in the county attorney’s office. We don’t need more of the same,” Cromwell said.
Both Cromwell and Boyer had similar ideas to bring to the county attorney’s office in their primary campaigns — particularly the implementation of a diversion program.
However, one of the biggest differences between the two was the amount of money raised and spent throughout this election. Cromwell outpaced Boyer on both fronts.
Cromwell’s last candidate campaign finance report, which covered the period between April 16 and May 15, showed her spending $15,179.81 while maintaining $5,793.58 in the bank.
Since then, Cromwell has filed four pre-election finance reports. From May 18 to June 6, she raised $3,550 and spent $5,064.86.
Boyer’s last candidate campaign finance report from April 16 to May 14 showed him spending $1,101.16 while keeping $4,158.50 in the bank.
Boyer filed three pre-election finance reports from May 20 to June 4. During that time he did not raise any money but spent $3,048.77.