Candidate filing begins in Montana By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Jan 13, 2022 Filing for public office in Montana opened Thursday, officially launching the 2022 campaign season.A slew of offices are up for grabs across the state. Every House district and 26 of the 50 senate districts will be on the ballot this year. This election cycle will be the first in over three decades that Montanans can vote for two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, too.There are 12 offices slated to appear on the ballot in Gallatin County this year. Gallatin County will get a new commissioner for district 2, with longtime Commissioner Joe Skinner opting to not run again. Jennifer Boyer of Bozeman is the only candidate to file for that race on Thursday, according to a filing list provided by the Gallatin County Elections Department.Incumbent County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad and incumbent County Auditor Erin Cox filed on Thursday, too. Incumbent Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry also filed, as did judges Bryan Adams and Rick West.Not all offices have had candidates file to run for office yet, however. Those include the county attorney, sheriff, treasurer and three conservation district positions.Many incumbents filed for an additional two-year term for house districts representing Gallatin County residents. Democratic representatives Jim Hamilton, HD 61, Ed Stafman, HD 62, Alice Buckley, HD 63, and Kelly Kortum, HD 65, all filed for reelection Thursday.A pair of fresh faces entered the fray on Thursday, too. Democratic candidate Rocky Hamilton, a sergeant for the Manhattan Police Department, is running for HD 69. That seat is occupied by Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson, who had not filed as of Thursday evening. Alanah Griffith, a Democratic candidate running for HD 64, also filed Thursday. Republican Rep. Jane Gillette represents that district, but had not filed as of Thursday evening.Three senate districts are set to appear on ballots in Gallatin County this year. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers, SD 32, filed Thursday. Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman, whose term in the Montana House of Representatives, is running in SD 33. Republican hopeful Shelley Vance is looking to take over her husband Sen. Gordon Vance’s seat in SD 34.Other southwestern Montana incumbents filed Thursday. Republicans Sen. John Esp, SD 30, Rep. Marty Malone, HD 59, and Rep. Ken Walsh, HD 71, all filed Thursday for reelection.Judicial District Court judges Peter Ohman and Andrew Breuner filed to retain their nonpartisan seats. Ohman was appointed to the 18th Judicial District by the Legislature in April. Breuner was appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte for the open fourth district court position in December.Though six candidates have announced they would be running for the newly created U.S. House of Representatives seat in Montana, only two filed on the first day. Former Montana state senator Republican Al Olszewski and Democratic candidate Cora Neumann both filed to run for the new congressional district Thursday.That district, which was the product of a monthslong process taken on by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, includes Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Kalispell and Missoula.Candidates have until March 14 to file. The full lists of legislative and non-legislative candidates can be found at sosmt.gov/elections. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 