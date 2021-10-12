top story Ballots for Bozeman, Gallatin County headed to voters By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now About 60,000 ballots sit in a vault at the Gallatin County Elections Department on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Stacks of extra envelopes and voting instructions sit in the vault at the Gallatin County Elections Department on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Gallatin County Courthouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A sample ballot is pictured at the Gallatin County Elections Department on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Gallatin County Courthouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Election Day in Gallatin County is fast-approaching, with less than a month left before Nov. 2. But before any votes can be tallied, the ballots have to arrive in mailboxes across the county.The Gallatin County Elections Office plans to send about 75,000 sealed ballots early Wednesday morning. But the ballots won’t immediately go to voters. Their first stop is at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Billings.Gallatin County Election Administrator Eric Semerad said in an emailed response that all mail that comes from the county goes in Billings for sorting and processing. Once the ballots are processed, they’ll be sent to voters. It could take up to four days for a ballot to arrive. Voting by mail is not new in Gallatin County. The county has conducted municipal elections by mail since 2009, Semerad said. The only time a polling place is used is for federal elections.The thousands of sealed ballots, each addressed to a registered voter in Gallatin County, sat in boxes on shelves in a vault at the Gallatin County Elections office on Tuesday. The last batch of ballots were being sealed and sorted at the post office on Baxter Lane, Semerad said.The ballots being sent Wednesday are for voters who registered by Oct. 4. However, voters can still register until noon on Nov. 1, the day before the election. Montana no longer allows same day voter registration after House Bill 176 was passed by the Legislature this year.According to a list of registered voters compiled by the Montana Secretary of State’s office, there are roughly 87,000 people registered to vote in Gallatin County. The discrepancy between how many people are registered by the state’s count versus how many ballots are being sent out by the county is due to the number of active voters compared to the number of inactive voters, Semerad said.If a person misses a federal or general election, they are sent a notice that they could be “inactivated,” Semerad said. And if that notice does not receive a response, that voter is deemed inactive. But inactive voters are still registered and can still get a ballot.Inactive voters have to contact the elections office and can then get a ballot that can be either mailed or dropped off in person, Semerad said.Ballots for this election can be dropped at a number of places before 8 p.m. on Election Day, should a voter choose not to send their ballot by mail. Drop-off locations include:n Gallatin County Elections Department n Belgrade City Clerk’s Officen Manhattan City Clerk’s Officen Three Forks City Halln West Yellowstone City Clerk’s OfficeSemerad said that if a voter waits until the last minute to send out their ballot, mail carriers will be on the lookout.“During that last week, prior to Election Day, all the post offices in Gallatin County have their carriers pull ballots picked up from their routes and send them directly to the Bozeman Post Office so that they don’t have to go to Billings for sorting,” Semerad said.But he recommended that it’s best to drop off a ballot that close to Election Day.This year’s municipal election will ask voters to answer who will be the next mayor of Bozeman, which includes candidates Christopher Brizzolara, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Brian LaMeres.Voters will also determine who will fill the two openings on the Bozeman City Commission.A slew of bond questions will appear this year too, including a $2.2 million bond for recreation facility repairs in Bozeman and a $29 million bond to build a new courts building to replace the Law and Justice Center. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 