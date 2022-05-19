Voters in Gallatin County planning to return their absentee ballots by mail for the June 7 primary are on the hook for postage.
The cost of return postage for an absentee ballot can be found on the instruction packet included with each mailed ballot. The total cost to return a ballot in Gallatin County is 58 cents — the cost of a stamp.
But if a voter doesn’t put a stamp on their ballot, it will still be returned to the county and the county will eat the cost.
People who received an absentee ballot can also return them to the election office in the Gallatin County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Whether a voter has to pay for return postage depends on the county. Eric Semerad, Gallatin County election administrator, wrote in an email to the Chronicle that postage is required for the primary because the county opted to not prepay for postage.
“This is the common procedure for a federal election,” Semerad said.
Voters in Madison and Park counties are also required to pay 58 cents for return postage for absentee ballots. Both counties, like Gallatin County, will still accept a ballot without return postage.
Just over 58,000 absentee ballots, which represents about 81% of registered voters in Gallatin County, were sent out on May 13.
About 4,100 absentee ballots were sent out in Madison County, which represents about 64% of registered voters in the county.
Paula McKenzie, Madison County election administrator, said that voters being charged for return postage has been practiced in the 15 years that she has worked at the election office.
However, it is not typical for ballots to return without the return postage being paid.
“It is not common,” McKenzie said. “When you send out thousands of ballots you are inevitably going to get some that come back with no postage.”
About 7,400 ballots were sent out to absentee voters in Park County, which accounts for 54% of registered voters.
Maritza Reddington, Park County election administrator, said that the county has a postage due account set up for people that return ballots without paying for postage
Similar to Madison County, it’s not a common occurrence. So far, only two ballots have been returned without postage, she said.
Ballots from voters who did not pay for return postage in the 2018 general election cost Park County $24.49, Reddington said.
While absentee voters in Gallatin, Madison and Park counties are required to pay for return postage, Missoula County absorbs the cost for its voters.
Bradley Seaman, Missoula County election administrator, said that the county applies prepaid postage to all mailed ballots.
Before 2020, voters in Missoula County had to pay for return postage. Like Gallatin, Park and Madison counties, Seaman said that Missoula County would cover the cost of ballots without return postage.
Seaman said that a budget resolution put forth in 2020 sealed the deal for the county to cover return postage, and that the change was applied in the November election.
“It just makes it so much clearer for a voter to know no postage is necessary,” Seaman said.