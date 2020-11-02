A day before the election, Montana had already broken the state’s voter turnout record.
By Monday, more ballots had been cast than were cast in total in the record-breaking 2016 election.
The Montana Secretary of State reported that 529,168 — or 81% — of the 656,931 voters who were mailed ballots had returned them as of Monday afternoon. That’s a slight increase over the total number — 516,901 — of Montanans who voted in 2016.
The Gallatin County Election Department reported Monday afternoon that 81% of the 75,244 ballots issued to date had been returned.
“It has been spectacular,” said Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad.
Those who have yet to return their ballots can do so on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 14 locations across the county.
In Bozeman, the deposit sites are the Gallatin County Election Department, Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Hope Lutheran Church, Bridger Canyon Fire Station and the Office of Associated Students of Montana State University. A list of the other deposit locations is on the election department website, gallatinvotes.com.
Same-day registration and in-person voting will be possible on Tuesday at the election department in the county courthouse and the county fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the election department recommends voters go to the fairgrounds rather than the courthouse because it has the space to accommodate voters.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin and interim Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp sent out a news release Monday saying they are working with the election department and the county attorney’s office on the election. They urged those who might have information about potential disruptions to voting to contact law enforcement at 406.582.2000 or 406.582.2100.
Some of Montana’s election results will likely be available shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to a 2019 change to state law, election departments can now remove ballots from envelopes three business days before Election Day — two days sooner than previously allowed. Counting is also permitted to begin Monday rather than Tuesday.
While results can’t be released until after polls close, early counting increases the likelihood that more complete results will be released sooner than during past presidential elections.
The Montana Secretary of State’s office didn’t respond to a request for an interview about election night reporting but did say in an email that results will be available on the office’s website after 8 p.m.
Election officials in Missoula and Lewis and Clark counties, two of the state’s largest counties, said in recent interviews that they anticipate having some results at about 8 p.m.
The Gallatin County Election Department began counting ballots on Monday and will continue to do so all day Tuesday, Semerad said.
Initial results won’t be available until the last people in line at the courthouse and fairgrounds have voted. After initial results are released, Semerad said he won’t release results again until he has final unofficial results, which will include the ballots from the deposit boxes placed throughout the county.
During the June primary, Gallatin County released results shortly after the last in-person voter cast their ballot at about 9 p.m. Final unofficial results were announced at about 3:30 a.m.
Across Montana, in 2016, final unofficial results for the general election weren’t released until well into Wednesday, the day after the election.
