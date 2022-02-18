A Bozeman resident has threatened to file multiple claims against the district’s liability insurance totaling $4,750,000 related to its COVID-19 policies.
During Monday’s school board meeting, a woman gave school board members a notice of intent to file a claim with its liability insurance plan unless a list of almost 20 demands were met, including the resignation of six trustees.
The alleged violations include international laws like the Nuremberg Code and the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child, federal laws, and state laws on obscenity, bullying and public meetings.
Chellese Stamson submitted the notice to select school board members and Superintendent Casey Bertram during the board meeting earlier this week. Her letter stated she would file the claims if the demands were not met by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. According to the district, Stamson does not have any children in Bozeman schools.
Stamson did not respond to multiple requests for comment before deadline.
Nationally, school districts in Arizona and North Carolina have reported similar attempts to file claims against either a district’s liability insurance or public office surety bonds.
A website, Bonds for the Win, offers a step-by-step guide for filing claims, including sample intent letters and lists of possible state, federal and international laws parents could accuse district’s of violating. Vice News has linked a creator of the Bonds for the Win’s website to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Many of the violations and demands Stamson outlined in her letter centered on the district’s COVID-19 policies, including its mask requirement.
The district announced on Feb. 11 it would end the mask requirement in its buildings effective Feb. 14.
During public comment at the Monday board meeting, Stamson said there were families in the district celebrating the removal of the mask requirement, but that it wasn’t enough.
“Through forced compliance and COVID propaganda you have instilled fear in our children and in our parents and it has been to the detriment of their health and happiness,” Stamson said.
Another person during the meeting’s public comment said there were 50 parents willing to file similar claims against the district.
In an emailed response Wednesday, Bertram said navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as a community has been challenging and the school district continues to act in good faith and in accordance with shifting and evolving public health guidance at the national, state and local levels.
“It is unfortunate that verbal/written threats and potential/actual lawsuits regarding the COVID-19 response in Bozeman Public Schools continue to pull our attention, resources (human and financial), and time away from the core purpose of teaching and learning,” Bertram wrote.
Bertram said he was grateful for the leadership and guidance from the district’s COVID-19 Advisory Task Force and the work of the volunteer school board members.
“I am grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our community over the past two years, and for its continued support of Bozeman Public Schools into the future,” he wrote.
Two of the Stamson’s demands included the resignations of Bertram and trustees Sandy Wilson, Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Kevin Black, Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin and Tanya Reinhardt.
In the letter, Stamson also demanded the district “cease any an all mention of gender identity and sexual orientation” and “remove all obscene books and materials from the public school system immediately.”
If the claims are submitted, they would be turned over to the insurance company and attorneys hired by the insurance company would be involved moving forward, said Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business services.
Any insurance deductible would be paid out of the district’s general fund, Waterman said.
“It’s already taken a ton of time to wade through all of this,” he said.
Waterman said the district received two inquiries in the last few months from individuals who appeared interested in running for school board and sought information on the district’s insurance policy, limits of the policy and the liability of school board members in making decisions.
Last month, Stamson submitted a public records request for the insurance policy information, he said.
As of Thursday, Waterman said the district had not received a notice of intent to file from anyone besides Stamson.
Waterman said he’s heard of similar liability insurance claims underway in other school districts in the state.