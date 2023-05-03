As election numbers solidified on Wednesday, Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram provided some clarity on the district’s plan to reduce its force by 20 certified teachers.
The district had two plans for budget cuts aimed at addressing a $4.1 million budget shortfall that were dependent on whether the levies passed.
With the two safety levies and a general fund levy passing, the district will use Plan A, which involved shallower cuts but still means the district will cut 20 teachers.
Bertram said there are a lot of moving parts in how the staff reductions will occur, but he believes most if not all will come through attrition — the voluntary resignation or retirement of teachers.
The redesigning of middle and high school schedules will naturally reduce the need for teachers, Bertram said. Instead of teaching five out of seven periods daily, teachers will be teaching six periods out of eight spread over two days.
“The new block schedule runs more efficiently and requires fewer certified educators to run the schedule,” Bertram said.
Bertram said the district has been anticipating staffing changes for some time and has already put some open positions on hold until the levy results were determined. Now that the levies have passed, the district will be able to let retirements and resignations shake out first. Then, they can begin internally filling open positions.
They will look at their current staffing needs and place tenured staff first, followed by nontenured and one-year-only teachers.
The hiring will be closed to outside applicants in order to take care of existing staff first.
The staffing changes may mean that some teachers will have to be moved into assignments they didn’t necessarily choose, Bertram said.
“Change is the constant,” he said. “Some of those changes are very desirable for individual staff, and others are less desirable. It really varies.”
There is also some cushion built into the budget to allow more positions to be eliminated via attrition as the process continues, Bertram said.
The middle school will see its schedule changes in the 2023-2024 school year, so their staffing should be settled by the beginning of that year.
The high school schedule changes go into effect the following year, triggering the same process as the middle school will go through.
Bertram said the high schools are continuing to see enrollment growth, so they’re trying to take advantage of attrition savings this coming year. Once they find out how many positions will be open through attrition, they will examine whether those positions need to be filled.
The passage of the levies also ensures that the district’s gifted program and the Bozeman Charter School are safe.
The gifted program has two teachers who identify and serve gifted students at elementary schools districtwide.
“That means a lot to the students involved and the families involved,” Bertram said.
Bertram said enrollment at the charter school is down, but he believes that if a bill allowing open enrollment gets signed by the governor, more students may come to the charter from out of district.
The charter school provides online instruction and in-person differentiated instruction in core subjects that lets students move at their own pace.
“It’s a very unique program, and we have heard from families outside of our district that they’re interested in exploring that program,” Bertram said, adding that some families have not signed up because they weren’t sure if the charter would continue operating.
Another bill will provide funding to ensure that the district can keep its Running Start program, which had two positions on hold that can now be filled with in-district staff.
The levies also allow for two new positions to be created to provide support to multilingual and English language learners.
