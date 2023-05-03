Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As election numbers solidified on Wednesday, Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram provided some clarity on the district’s plan to reduce its force by 20 certified teachers.

The district had two plans for budget cuts aimed at addressing a $4.1 million budget shortfall that were dependent on whether the levies passed.

With the two safety levies and a general fund levy passing, the district will use Plan A, which involved shallower cuts but still means the district will cut 20 teachers.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

