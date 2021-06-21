A candidate who did not get enough votes to be elected to a Bozeman School Board seat in May was appointed Monday to fill a vacant seat on the board by the Gallatin County superintendent.
Henry announced the selection Monday afternoon, about a month after Willett notified the board that he realized he was no longer eligible to serve.
Since the board was notified of Willett’s move out of district well past the 60 days allowed under state law for the school board to appoint a replacement, that responsibility fell to the county superintendent.
In an emailed response, Weaver said she was “very honored by this appointment and I’m looking forward to serving the community in this way.”
Three of the applicants — Weaver, Jennifer Ahren Lammers and Cheryl Tusken — had run in the May election. Their willingness to run for office and earn votes should be a deciding factor to consider them above the other candidates, Henry said.
Weaver received about 3,115 votes or 8% of the vote in the May election, followed by Lammers with 3,084 votes and Tusken with 2,508 votes.
Incumbents Douglas Fischer and Gary Lusin and Lei-Anna Bertelsen — all now board members as approved by voters — each garnered more than 7,700 votes, or over 20% of the vote.
“The input that my office received from the public confirmed that the appointment should reflect the will of the people in the May election,” Henry wrote. “It is presumptuous to think that my judgment or that of the focus group should outweigh that of thousands of voters in the May election. The logical conclusion is that the highest vote getter among the three candidates should be selected for the appointment.”
Henry also wrote that Willett’s disqualification from office created challenges.
“For you, it was the loss of authority to appoint a successor. For me, it is the task of making an appointment without precedent; and for the community, the inability to express its will through a duly held election,” Henry wrote.
During her public interview, Weaver said there are people in the district who feel like their voices aren’t heard and that she would be a “bridge builder” as a trustee. She said there was “a lot of tug of war” over how to provide the best education for children.
Weaver’s appointment will be through the next regular school election in May 2022.
