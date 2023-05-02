Construction continues on Lone Peak High School in Big Sky on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Education Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
A $19 million bond request by Big Sky School System that would finish a long-term renovation project was failing by a narrow margin in early results on Tuesday.
Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday showed about 54% of voters opposing the bond. Roughly 45% of voters favored the bond. There was a margin of 66 votes.
The bond would have paid for phase three of a $43 million project to add classroom space and revamp athletic facilities at Lone Peak High School.
Since 2009, the high school’s population has grown from 66 to 135 students with continued growth projected at about 2% per year. That increase led Lone Peak to jump from a class C to a class B school.
The final phase would have added an 1,100-seat gym to accommodate athletic teams as the school moves from class C to class B. The current gym, which will remain in use, seats 365.
The bond would have cost taxpayers $9.24 per year per $100,000 of a home’s taxable value and would have been folded in with the previous bond with a duration of 17 years.
Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.