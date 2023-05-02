Big Sky Schools
Construction continues on Lone Peak High School in Big Sky on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A $19 million bond request by Big Sky School System that would finish a long-term renovation project was failing by a narrow margin in early results on Tuesday.

Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday showed about 54% of voters opposing the bond. Roughly 45% of voters favored the bond. There was a margin of 66 votes. 

The bond would have paid for phase three of a $43 million project to add classroom space and revamp athletic facilities at Lone Peak High School.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.