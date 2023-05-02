Let the news come to you

All three of the Bozeman School District’s levies appeared to pass Tuesday night, with voters choosing to help ease budget cuts as the district addresses a budget shortfall.

Preliminary numbers released by the Gallatin County Elections Department just after 10 p.m. Tuesday had the district’s high school safety and general fund levies passing with 58% in favor. The elementary school safety levy passed with 61%, in favor.

Superintendent Casey Bertram said Tuesday he was grateful, humbled and relieved that voters have shown their continued support for the school district and education in Bozeman.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.