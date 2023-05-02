All three of the Bozeman School District’s levies appeared to pass Tuesday night, with voters choosing to help ease budget cuts as the district addresses a budget shortfall.
Preliminary numbers released by the Gallatin County Elections Department just after 10 p.m. Tuesday had the district’s high school safety and general fund levies passing with 58% in favor. The elementary school safety levy passed with 61%, in favor.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said Tuesday he was grateful, humbled and relieved that voters have shown their continued support for the school district and education in Bozeman.
The safety levies will help make up for a $4.1 million budget shortfall caused by inflation, the opening of Gallatin High School and low enrollment numbers at the elementary level post-COVID-19.
For the elementary safety levy, the district asked for 4 mills, or approximately $990,000. For the high school levies, officials asked for approximately $380,000 for the general fund and $595,000 for the safety levy.
The total mills for the high school levy were 3.28.
The levies will cost taxpayers $9.83 for each $100,000 of taxable home value.
The money from the safety levies must be put toward items such as school resource officers and school counselors. The goal is to give the general fund some breathing room to put money toward other costs districtwide.
The district already has technology levies and building reserve levies in place for both the elementary and high schools. An elementary school general fund levy was not needed this year to reach budget caps.
The results mean the district can implement its Plan A, which still cuts 20 certified teacher positions across the district. If the levies hadn’t passed, Plan B called for cutting 33 teachers, cuts in the gifted education department and closing the Bozeman Online Charter School.
The changes to staffing under Plan A will come with the implementation of new high school and middle school schedules. The reductions were not an emergency situation, and Bertram hopes most will come via attrition.
“When it’s all said and done I’m hopeful that we can get it done through attrition,” he said, “but there may be one or two nontenured teachers who end up not hired back when the dust settles.”
To the people of Bozeman, Bertram expressed gratitude as well as a commitment to continue to provide a high-quality education to all students.
In the district’s school board election, Trustees Kevin Black and Greg Neil ran unopposed and will retain their seats on the school board.
Unofficial results from other school districts:
-Belgrade School District’s elementary and high school levies narrowly passed with 53% and 51% of voters in favor, respectively.
-Three Forks elementary and high school district general fund levies failed with around 61% opposed.
-Manhattan’s elementary and high school district general fund levies passed with around 62% and 56% of voters in favor. Elementary and high school technology fund levies passed with around 59% in favor.
