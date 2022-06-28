Teagan Burke and Gus Hayes, both going into the sixth grade this fall, know a little something about podcasting.
The two were part of their school’s semester-long project to create a podcast episode on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and what it means to people in the Gallatin Valley.
Peak Potential, a fourth through eighth grade private school, emphasizes project-based learning. When students started studying the ecosystem during the spring semester, the idea for a podcast took shape.
“The goal of the podcast was to really educate people on climate change and the ecosystem in general and stuff they can do,” Burke said.
The students were involved in brainstorming, researching, interviewing and producing the podcast episode, according to Christa Hayes, co-founder of Peak Potential.
The process launched in February and wrapped in mid-May, with the podcast, Voices of Yellowstone, available to stream on a student-created website and Spotify.
“We try to have a lot of student involvement around what the project will look like. Student agency is at the core of the thinking,” Hayes said.
Hayes said staff and students went into the process knowing the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is facing a lot of challenges in terms of climate change and an exploding population growth. The goal of the podcast was to push beyond the problems, too.
“We as the educators were hoping to focus on the student potential for making change, not just observing problems that the GYE is facing but thinking about what we as individuals can do,” she said.
The students started by putting out a community survey and identifying people who might have different perspectives on the ecosystem.
Students interviewed a variety of people to capture what the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem means to them, including a former director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Montana State University professors and students, fly-fishing outfitters, a state legislator, county official and business owners.
The students conducted around 13 hours of interviews, which they condensed into a cohesive 20-minute narrative, Hayes said.
“Big themes people hit on were the explosive population growth in the valley, how that impacts people already living here, the cost of living, and how animals and the environment are impacted by population growth,” Hayes said.
Both students said they learned a lot during the interview process. Gus said he was most proud of his involvement in the interviews.
“It was incredible. I loved seeing all the different perspectives and points of view,” Burke said.
Dalton McCurdy, a project-based learning specialist with the school, said the students were also asked to consider what the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem means to them throughout the semester.
“What does it mean to be a steward to a place, what does it mean to us and what does it mean to other people,” McCurdy said.
A highlight in the process for McCurdy, was seeing the growth in confidence and skills the students showed throughout the semester. The collaboration between the students and different grades was also energizing.
“The energy and the flow of students working together, there was synergy. It was definitely inspiring to just be around,” McCurdy said.
Both Burke and Hayes said the project involved a lot of teamwork, with students dividing into groups to tackle the podcast.
Gus was also involved in the tech group, which was charged with splicing and editing different interview clips together.
“It was very intense in a good way,” he said of the work.
Burke, who was involved in the podcast narration, said he encourages anyone working on a podcast to go slow and not to be afraid to bounce ideas off others when writing the script.
“If you’re going to narrate, don’t go fast, keep a tempo,” he said.
Burke encouraged people to take steps after listening to a podcast, whether it’s Peak Potential’s or another podcast.
“Don’t just listen to it yourself. Talk to people about it, communicate, talk to your neighbors or friends,” he said. “Don’t just keep it inside. Take some sort of action, especially with something as major as climate change.”